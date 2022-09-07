Sarah Hyland Enjoys ‘Very Virgo Birthday Girls Trip’ Following Wedding to Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Sarah Hyland is having some girl's time.

The Love Island USA host, 31, carved out time for a trip with friends in celebration of Ciara Robinson's 32nd birthday — shortly after she tied the knot with Wells Adams.

In an Instagram post, Hyland shared some highlights from the trip, including a disco-inspired outfit, a few photos of herself sitting on the kitchen counter, an attempt at bartending and even matching tattoos.

"A very Virgo Birthday Girls trip," Hyland captioned the series of photos. Robinson had other notable friends in attendance, including Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Lizzie McGuire alum Davida Williams.

Robinson commented on Hyland's post, "what a f---ing beaut!!! you are truly the best of the best!!! love you mary lucille."

Hyland's memories from the weekend didn't stop with her Instagram post. On TikTok, she gave a glimpse into the true chaos behind the scenes. "Him: So how was your girls' trip?" she wrote on a video. What followed was Robinson and Hyland running back and forth across the house.

The Modern Family alum's trip comes a few weeks after she married Adams on Aug. 20. The pair exchanged vows in front their loved ones in Santa Barbara, California. Hyland's ABC family — Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who served as officiant) — were all in attendance.

Hyland and Adams, 38, have been in a relationship since 2017. They got engaged three years ago but were forced to postpone their initial wedding plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, Adams told PEOPLE they were hoping to officially wed in 2022 — and even joked about a backup plan.

"So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know," he said. "2022 has got to be our year, right?!"