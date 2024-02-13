Sarah Herron Tells Herself 'It's OK to Let Yourself Enjoy' Pregnancy as She Reflects on Loss of Son Oliver

"I've been careful in this pregnancy not to let myself get 'too attached too soon,' " Herron wrote in her caption

Sarah Herron/Instagram Sarah Herron

Sarah Herron is reflecting on her pregnancy journey.

The pregnant Bachelor alum shared a Reel to her Instagram on Monday where she posed from the side, showing off her baby bump. In her lengthy caption, Herron took a minute to share some of her trepidations over being pregnant again after losing son Oliver, who was born at 24 weeks, in Jan. 2023.

"The morning we found out we were losing Oliver, a friend of mine who’d been through loss encouraged me to take as many photos and videos as I could in our final hours of pregnancy," she began her caption, adding that to this day, those are still some of the only videos she has of herself pregnant with Oliver.

"I’ve been careful in this pregnancy not to let myself get 'too attached too soon.' I’ve been wearing baggier clothing, hibernating and denying when friends ask me on the phone if I’m starting to show yet," Herron wrote, noting that, "Pregnancy after loss is just a whole new, complicated territory and I wish there was a playbook."

"But when I got out of the shower the other day, and caught my reflection, there was no denying that there are two beautiful little girls growing inside my belly. So while part of me saying 'play it safe, don’t go there yet' there’s another part of me, a more authentic part of me that’s saying 'This is happening. It’s ok to let yourself enjoy it,' she shared.

She continued that although she doesn't know what might happen tomorrow, if there's one thing she wishes she had more of it's videos of her son.

Herron announced that she is expecting again with husband Dylan Brown last month via her Instagram Story. The reality television star announced by sharing a photo of an ultrasound alongside the text, "Appointment today went well, the babies are growing on track! Next appointment in 3 weeks. The babies look so round and chubs! Little Rolly pollies!"

Herron then reflected on her first ultrasound, revealing that she initially believed she was having triplets.

"What's really crazy that I haven't talked about yet, is that when I went in for 1st ultrasound, there were actually 3 gestational sacs. Yes, that means baby A tried to split and become identical twins, but a yolk and fetal pole never developed. SOOO ... this means for about 15 seconds I had a heart attack that there were going to be triplets," she wrote.

Herron and Brown, who first met in 2017, have been open about their fertility journey, in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, and the tragic death of their son Oliver. In June, Herron revealed that the couple decided to move ahead with the next step in trying to grow their family after a long IVF journey.



