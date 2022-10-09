Sarah Ferguson shares how Queen's corgis are settling in to their new home

Photo credit: Justin Setterfield - Getty Images

It's been just over a month since Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. Since then, billions of people across the world tuned in to watch Her Majesty's state funeral and we saw King Charles III ascend to the throne. We've also had a glimpse at what the coins featuring the new monarch's portrait will look like and learned more about the many royal titles changes that have happened in the last few weeks.

There's also been a changeover for the Queen's corgis who went to live with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, after the monarch's death, Now, Ferguson has given royal fans an update on how the Queen's corgis – Sandy and Muick – are settling in to their new home.

The Duchess of York – who still lives with Prince Andrew although they've been divorced since 1996 – told The Telegraph that it was a "big honour" to have taken in the late monarch's dogs, calling them "national treasures". She went on to add that the corgis had clearly "been taught well" and have very much made themselves at home alongside the former couple's five other dogs. "They all balance out," the Duchess told the newspaper, adding: "The carpet moves as I move but I've got used to it now."

Despite the Queen having brought her corgi breeding programme to an end in the 2010s, Prince Andrew gifted his mother two dogs, Muick and Fergus, during last year's lockdown in March. The puppies were a bid to cheer Her Majesty up when the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, although he sadly passed away the following month. Fergus tragically died just months later, too. The Duke of York then gave the Queen another corgi puppy, Sandy – who has since become BFFs with Muick.

Sandy and Muick made headlines last month when footage was broadcast of them being brought out to await the arrival of the Queen's coffin at Windsor, her final resting place, following the state funeral on 19 September. Just days earlier the Queen's grandson, Prince William, reassured fans that the corgis were "going to be looked after fine".

The Prince of Wales added: "They are two very friendly corgis [and] they've got a good home. They'll be looked after very well, spoilt rotten I'm sure."

Anyone else want to watch a live stream of Sandy and Muick's adventures?

