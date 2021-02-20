Sarah Ferguson Says She Feels 'Thrilled and Blessed' as First-Time Grandparent to Princess Eugenie's Son

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images; Jack Brooksbank via Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson is feeling "blessed" to have her first grandchild!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed a baby boy, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on Feb. 9, officially making her parents, Fergie and Prince Andrew, first-time grandparents.

On Saturday, the Duchess of York, 60, expressed her excitement over the new addition to the family with a heartfelt message on Twitter on behalf of her and Andrew.

"As Grandparents, The Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," she wrote alongside photos of the newborn and his parents. "He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our Family."

As Grandparents, The Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our Family. I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents pic.twitter.com/vgfvBbBKS1 — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) February 20, 2021

"I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents," the mom of two added.

Fergie's post comes shortly after Eugenie and Jack revealed the name of their baby boy.

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," Eugenie, 30, captioned a post on Instagram Saturday that includes three photos of the couple and their son.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you,⁣" she continued.

In choosing their son's middle name, the couple chose to honor Eugenie's grandfather, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, is currently in the hospital for "observation and rest" after "feeling unwell," Buckingham Palace said in a statement earlier this week. "The doctor is acting with an abundance of caution.

The Duke remains in good spirits," a royal source told PEOPLE on Friday.

This is the ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement. "Jack Brooksbank was present."

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the statement continued. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Earlier this week, Fergie raved about her new grandson on Wednesday's episode of "Story Time with Fergie & Friends," a YouTube series for children that she started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hello! Magic dust is in the air," she said to open the show while waving a magic wand and playing with a stuffed animal unicorn. "Very exciting times — and I'm a granny!"

Fergie read a book tied to the occasion called Baby on the Way, but not before putting on her "granny hat" and "reading granny glasses."

Because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, baby August has yet to meet his grandparents in person, a source told PEOPLE in this week's issue.

However, the source who has spoken with Eugenie since the birth said she "sounded very content and said the baby is a complete dream!"