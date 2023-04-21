Sarah Ferguson: ‘Now I’m a grandma, I’m terrified about climate change’

Sarah, Duchess of York with an oak tree - Duchess of York/Solent News & Photo Agency

I grew up on a farm, immersed in the natural world and taught to always treat flora and fauna with respect.

I am rarely happier than when I am riding a horse or walking my Norfolk terriers, now joined by the late Queen’s mischievous corgis, Sandy and Muick.

Now, as I embark on a new phase of life as a grandmother to August, Sienna and Wolfie, my love for nature is translating into a sense of urgency about climate change and the environment. I feel strongly that my generation has a responsibility to hand a sustainable planet on to our grandchildren.

As the nation prepares to come together for King Charles’s Coronation, his visionary, decades-long focus on the environment should be an example to us all. I am proud to be a global ambassador for the Perfect World Foundation, a charity that is working hard to promote animal and nature preservation and conservation.

I’m not an expert, but I do think we should listen to those that are – and they tell us that temperatures are breaking records all around the world. Both our summers and winters keep getting warmer. There is no real scientific debate anymore about the reality that our planet is warming and human activity over the past century is responsible.

Arctic sea ice has been in rapid decline in the past few decades, and the amount left at the end of summer is now around 40 per cent smaller than it was even in the 1980s.

Sea levels, meanwhile, are rising at their fastest rates for 3,000 years, and the number of people exposed to the risk of flooding each year is expected to triple by 2030. The number of floods and heavy rains has already doubled since 2004. Extreme temperatures, droughts and wildfires have also more than doubled in the past 40 years. Scientists say climate change is driving extreme weather events.

The world’s tropical forests, which regulate our climate, are shrinking at a staggering rate, the equivalent of 30 football pitches per minute. Some of this is caused by wildfires but most is the result of human clearing.

There is more carbon dioxide in our atmosphere than at any time in human history, and around half the CO2 emitted since 1750 has been released in the past 40 years. We are almost at the point where scientists say that catastrophic and irreversible changes in the climate will be locked in.

We are living through a climate emergency and it’s clear to me that not enough is being done about it. We need to get serious about reducing emissions all over the world.

As Sir David Attenborough has pointed out, he was born in the geological age of the Holocene – a 12,000-year-long period of stable climate that enabled our species to settle, adopt agriculture and create civilisations.

But in his lifetime, everything has changed. We now live in what has been called the Anthropocene, an age when human activity has come to dominate the Earth. We’re living in a climate emergency and I am determined to use whatever voice I have to try to speak up for our planet.

Scientists have recently sounded the alarm about an insect apocalypse – many populations have collapsed to a calamitous degree and 40 per cent of species are threatened with extinction. They believe insects are being wiped out by overuse of pesticides and fertilisers, urbanisation and climate change, and are telling us that if insects were to disappear, the effects for all of life on Earth would be catastrophic.

Plastic pollution in the seas is another major problem that my family has sought to highlight. My daughter Princess Eugenie has become an ambassador for Project 0, a charitable initiative committed to protecting the ocean from pollution by single-use plastics. We were proud to ensure that her wedding was a plastic-free occasion. I try to do my bit by recycling and using environmentally friendly products wherever I can.

As we mark Earth Day tomorrow, I am also proud to be supporting a major new charitable initiative on the environment.

Over the past 15 years, Big Give has built a great machine for fundraising. What they have pioneered is the concept of “match funding” – asking funders to match donations to charities made by members of the public. So £50 from an individual becomes £100 for a good cause, after being doubled by a Big Give match-funding “champion” – typically philanthropists, foundations or companies.

It is the UK’s biggest match-funding platform, working every day to multiply people’s generosity. Public donations are crucial, but it also needs the fuel provided by more champions to take its work to the next level.

Big Give has just launched a dedicated campaign to support charities that are tackling pressing environmental and ecological issues facing the UK and the rest of the world. Sadly, the evidence shows that as things stand a tiny proportion of charitable giving goes towards green causes, so this is timely and necessary. Running until this Thursday, the Green Match Fund campaign aims to raise £4 million for 178 different charities.

A wide range of environmental causes are participating, including in the areas of water, endangered species and conservation of green spaces and biodiversity in the UK. I would urge people to support this campaign if they can.

All around, it seems to me that our planet is trying to speak to us. We don’t just need to listen, we need to up speak for her, and for our grandchildren’s generation, and take action.

To support Big Give’s Green Match Fund, visit donate.biggive.org/green-match-fund-2023