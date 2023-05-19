Sarah Ferguson accidentally revealed Princess Eugenie's due date

Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

Princess Eugenie is currently pregnant with her second child, and — in a classic mum move — her mother Sarah Ferguson just randomly revealed her due date to a reporter.

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, Sarah mused: “We don’t know what it is yet, but the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now.” She humbly added that she's “one of the best grannies ever.”

Princess Eugenie's pregnancy was announced by the Palace back in January in a statement saying, "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother." Eugenie also hopped on Instagram to share the news, writing: "We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer" along with a photo of her son, August, kissing her belly.

Sarah Ferguson gushed about being a grandma to HELLO! back in 2021 as well, saying: "Well, baby August is phenomenal. He's a very strong little chap. August thinks I'm hysterical. And it's so funny when I look at him because I make him laugh, and he goes all shy and flirts with me. Just shows you: boys. Boys! You know, he's just so, so cool but really, I'm very proud of Eugenie — and Jack — because they're very good parents and, as any new young parents out there know, it's very challenging, isn't it? And they worry so much about the night duty and getting it right, and are they good enough? And are they getting it right? And Eugenie is really a great mother so I'm very proud of her."

Okay this is sweet enough to forgive the due date slip.

You Might Also Like