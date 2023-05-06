Duchess of York says divorce is at heart of why she wasn't invited to Coronation

Sarah, Duchess of York told Good Morning Britain: 'I don't think you can have it both ways' - Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Sarah, Duchess of York has said she understands why she was not invited to the Coronation, as “you can’t have it both ways”.

The Duchess, 63, noted that it was a state occasion and that she was no longer married into the Royal family, having separated from the Duke of York in 1992.

“Being divorced … I don't think you can have it both ways,” she told ITV’s Good Morning Britain in April.

“I am divorced and I’m really loving being divorced to my ex-husband - not from him but to him, it’s important to differentiate.

“Just because I’m not there on the state occasion, but in private I can be there, and that's a lovely feeling to be part of, it really is.

“As I said, you can’t have it both ways. You mustn’t sit on the fence - you're either in or out, don’t muck around.”

The Duchess had earlier confirmed that she would not be attending the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

However, she is expected to be included in a private Royal family celebration. She is also expected to join the wider family for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on May 7.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women, she said that she planned to mark the occasion by “putting out the bunting”.

She said she would watch the ceremony on television “because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back”.

The Duchess married the Duke, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, in 1986.

They separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, but have continued to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The pair have remained firm friends and the Duchess proved to be one of the Duke’s only public supporters when he was engulfed in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and sued by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of abusing her on three separate occasions when she was 17.

The Duke has always denied the claims and the civil case was settled out of court with the help of a multi-million pound loan from the late Queen, who also paid his legal fees.

The Duchess continued to back her former husband, insisting that he was a “good man” and should be allowed to move forward with his life for the sake of his daughters and grandchildren.

“He's a kind, good man, and I think the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get on with his life to rebuild,” she said.

“It’s very important to focus on what you can do to bring others a bit of joy that are in less fortunate positions than yourself.”

The Duchess has been welcomed back into the royal fold in recent months and was invited to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the family last year for the first time.

She has also taken custody of the late Queen’s corgis and frequently posts photographs and updates online.