This Morning viewers slam Sarah, Duchess of York's 'painful' co-host debut

Viewers were not impressed by Sarah Ferguson on Monday's episode of This Morning

Viewers have been left less than impressed after Sarah, Duchess of York made her debut co-hosting This Morning alongside regular presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

The 64-year-old ex-wife of Prince Andrew, affectionately known as Fergie, was also served with the task of guest editing the two-and-a-half hour ITV daytime show on Monday.

Her chose topics, which were said to be close to her heart, included a look into the importance of defibrillators, the best way to rehome a dog and how to protect your skin.

Also on the agenda was an interview with music icon Sir Cliff Richard, who recently released orchestral album Cliff With Strings – My Kinda Life, celebrating his 65th year in the music industry.

'For me to have a second with Her Majesty was such an honour.'



Sarah, Duchess of York opens up about her relationship with the late Queen.#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/MlYrnlXRKd — This Morning (@thismorning) November 20, 2023

Viewers were left holding their head in their hands at Willoughby's latest replacement, with many taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent their frustration.

"God it's painful to watch. Actually painful," wrote one person.

"Fergie’s not really a ‘Natural’ as presenting is she?" remarked a second.

"Sarah isn’t relatable or likeable with the audience . Flogging a dead horse," agreed a third.

While others described it as "car crash TV" and "probably the worst episode I've seen in ages".

The Duchess is the latest in a long line of rotating presenters to be be brought in after Holly Willoughby quit the show after 14 years in October.

Last week, Cat Deeley was brought in to co-host for three days and proved a hit, with many calling for her to be made a permanent fixture.

Fergie's one-day stint comes as another regular presenter, Josie Gibson entered the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle on Sunday alongside camp mates including Nigel Farage and Jamie Lynn Spears.