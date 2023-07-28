Sarah Beth Grey backs new partnership with Bhosale

The British No.12 from Liverpool was linking up with the World No.229 for the first time at the National Tennis Centre

Sarah Beth Grey was delighted with her performance alongside new doubles partner Rutuja Bhosale as the duo stormed to victory in the LTA Lexus GB Pro Series Roehampton.

The British No.12 from Liverpool was linking up with the World No.229 for the first time at the National Tennis Centre, but that did not stop the pair from beating Madeleine Brooks and Holly Hutchinson 6-4 4-6 4-10 in the climax of a dramatic four days of action.

The international tournament in south-west London is part of the LTA’s Performance Competitions Calendar, which provides significantly enhanced opportunities for British players at each age and stage of the performance player pathway.

Grey will now turn her attention to the 2023 W100 Figueira Da Foz in Portugal, the latest stop in an exciting summer of tennis at home and abroad.

"I think we worked together well as a team, it was our first time playing together so that is nice," said the World No.325.

"It was a great week, it was really well run, and I think everybody did a really good job.

"There were tough matches all the way through, and we really had to find a way.

"The girls played really well from the start so we just had to stay calm, stay patient, and I think we did really well to find a way.

"I am going to play Portugal now, I am actually going to fly there this afternoon for qualifiers, it starts this Sunday.

"I'll play there and then will play all the ones in the UK.

"It is great that we have so many events, it is nice to be at home."

Grey and Bhosale beat Brooke Black and Jaquelyn Ogunwale 6-4 1-6 10-7 in a close-fought semi-final on their way to clinching the title.

The LTA Lexus GB Pro Series Roehampton featured 27 Brits in the doubles, but Grey and Bhosale were the only pair from two different countries.

Tournament director Juan Escobar was impressed by the British talent on show across the tournament.

"I am always happy to see the Brits reaching the later stages of the tournament," he said.

"We have got a mixture of a new generation coming along and then more experienced players like Daniel Cox who have been on the tour for a while.

"These events create more opportunities for them to get some ATP ranking points.

"Obviously this is an international event but the goal is to create more events for British players to get some ranking points so they can play at big events like WTA or ATP challengers."

