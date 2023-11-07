Sarah Beeny shares family heartbreak as her father Richard dies

Sarah Beeny has announced that her dad Richard has died (Instagram)

Sarah Beeny has revealed that her dad Richard has died.

The TV presenter, 51, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the heartbreaking news with fans along with a slew of pictures of her beloved parent, who she described as "wonderful".

Richard played a particularly important role in her life as he brought her up alone after her mother died of breast cancer when Beeny was 10.

One of the snaps she shared online showed Richard beaming at her on her wedding day.

"Goodbye my wonderful, fun, supportive, lover of life, father - thank you for just being you - may you rest in peace xxxx," she wrote in the accompanying caption.

The loss is the latest blow for Beeny after her battle with breast cancer last year, and her recent admission that her marriage to husband Graham Swift is "hanging on by fingernails".

Beeny's fans were devastated for the New Life In The Country star and in addition to offering her their condolences, suggested that one glimmer of hope that she could hold onto at this time is that her dad died knowing that she had beaten her cancer.

"So sorry for your loss Sarah. I know how you feel as I’ve lost my father. Wasn’t it good that he knew you got better Sarah that must be a big deal for you. Sending my thoughts to you Sarah take care," wrote one person."Sorry for your loss, sounds like your Father waited until he knew his daughter was ok," agreed another.

"So sorry for your loss. He sounds amazing. I’m sure he was enduringly proud of you," added a third.