Sarah Abo named new co-host of Today as Allison Langdon moves to A Current Affair

Allison Langdon will replace the veteran broadcaster Tracy Grimshaw as the host of Nine’s A Current Affair, while Sarah Abo has been named the new co-host of the Today show.

Langdon, who was widely tipped to succeed Grimshaw in the role, has been a journalist at Nine since 2002 and became the co-host of Today in January 2020.

Her vacancy at Today will be filled by Abo, a 60 Minutes journalist who formerly worked at SBS and Ten. Abo also hosted one of the leaders’ debates during the last federal election campaign, which attracted criticism for its chaotic format.

In a statement, Langdon, who has previously worked for 9News, Nightline and 60 Minutes, said hosting ACA was “an incredible honour”.

“A show I love, respect and have been watching since I was in school and Jana Wendt was host,” she said.

“I won’t lie – it’s daunting to be stepping into the role that Tracy has so brilliantly navigated for the past 17 years, with such warmth and compassion. I hope to bring my own warmth and compassion to the show as we continue to tell great stories that matter to our amazing viewers.”

Abo, who was born in Syria and moved to Australia when she was four, covered major international events during her time at SBS, including the 2016 US presidential election.

She said the 3am starts that come with breakfast television will “be an adjustment” but that she was “looking forward to keeping Karl [Stefanovic] on his toes.”

“I know Ally will make a success of the move to ACA and I can’t wait to watch her in the chair.”

The moves come amid a changing of the guard at Channel Ten’s The Project, with three prominent hosts announcing their departures.

Both Abo and Langdon will start their new roles in January.