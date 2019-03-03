Saracens vs Northampton: Max Malins shows he already belongs among Sarries' galaxy of stars

As problems go, having too much talent available in your squad sits right up there with “I just don’t know how to spend my lottery win” in eliciting sympathy with from fellow directors of rugby.

To be fair, Mark McCall isn’t looking for sympathy. But the sheer glut of quality in his squad, most notably now at full back, will eventually prove problematic as he seeks to satisfy the amount of big-game exposure high-calibre players demand.

And boy does he have some high calibre players.

Next season, when Elliott Daly becomes the latest rugby galactico to land at Allianz Park, McCall will variously have at his disposal at full back Liam Williams, arguably the best full back in the world, Alex Goode, arguably the best full back in England, and Daly himself, currently England’s first-choice No 15.

Add to that list the precocious talent of Matt Gallagher, the 20-year-old son of 1987 All Black World Cup winner John, who a fortnight ago produced a man-of-the-match display against Leicester which was almost completely without flaw.

On Saturday, it was England’s 2016 under 20s World Cup winner Max Malins, who became the latest cab off the Saracens No 15 rank to purr around the Allianz Park field as if he owned it.

In a first-half display which saw the defending champions run in five tries to bring Northampton’s resurgence to a juddering halt, the 22-year-old was majestic. He played a starring role in Nick Tompkins' try with a magical flicked pass while demonstrating a searing turn off pace whenever he touched the ball. He did not make a mistake.

With Williams rested between Six Nations games, Goode moved up to fly half and Gallagher having to settle for a place on the bench, Malins demonstrated an all-court game which will surely one day lead to higher honours.

McCall, as understated as they come when it comes to talking up his players, didn’t hold back.

“Max is a brilliant young player and a brilliant young talent,” he said. “We’re trying to work out where his best position is. There’s a real history of people who’ve started life as a 10, gone back to 15 and that’s allowed them to be an even better 10.

“There’s also people who’ve gone back to 15 and stayed there. Alex Goode is a good example, Damian McKenzie of New Zealand, Beauden Barrett played at 15 and became a better 10 as a result. Danny Cipriani. Giving Max the exposure at 15 we think is going to develop his game and it’s just where it ends up is the unknown.

“I’m excited about him at 15. He’s a brilliant broken-field runner, he’s got incredible acceleration and sees the game beautifully. He’s got all the attributes you’d want.”

They are some names to band around.

Malins impressed against Northampton (Getty Images)

With Daly inbound next season, Williams showing his class in the Six Nations for Wales and Goode unerringly excellent whenever he plays, both Gallagher and Malins must live with the fact that while they’re rubbing shoulders with Europe’s finest in training, they may have to take a back seat when the business end of the season rumbles round.

For now, in the Premiership, they are getting their chance.

With potentially 14 England internationals to be played next season, a preposterous number even in a World Cup year, every club with players involved on national duty will be stretched. Incredibly, and to the detriment of the competition, McCall has calculated his top stars including Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell and Jamie George, will potentially only be available for five regular Premiership games next season.

While the likes of Malins and Gallagher run out in their place, Saracens fans won’t be complaining.

McCall however, must trust his management team to keep such high-class players happy as they continue to push their claims for first-choice exposure in Europe and potentially beyond.

“We’ve used 44 players in the Premiership so far this season,” he said. “By my calculations the international players, in the regular Premiership season, are going to play five games for their club.

“So a lot of players are going to get a lot of rugby. They can only play and we don’t want them to play too much rugby. Thirty games in a year. There are 14 international matches next season. You want to put your best team into Europe. We’re going to need everybody.

“It’s tough because they (young players) all want to play in big games and Europe, that kind of stuff. But they’ve got some great role models who’ve been on their journey. Not everyone went on the Maro Itoje or Owen Farrell journey and played for the first team when they were 19 or 20.

“Jamie George, who was here today, only became our first team hooker from 23 or 24. They have seen examples where if you’re prepared to hang in there you’ll get what you deserve in the end.”

It is some juggling act to have and no rivers are being cried for Saracens. But sooner or later, Saracens young guns are going to demand the highest stage. On Saturday’s evidence at least, Malins already deserves it.