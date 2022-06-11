Saracens vs Harlequins live: Score and latest updates from 2022 Premiership semi-final

saracens vs harlequins live score premiership rugby semi final latest - Getty Images

03:19 PM

Saracens 27-17 Harlequins, 71 minutes

More metres made down the right by Harlequins. Alex Dombrandt strides forth with ball held in one hand like a basketball player on the fast break, popping an alley-oop for Joe Marchant. Marchant is tackled five out.

03:18 PM

Saracens 27-17 Harlequins, 70 minutes

A free kick at the lineout and Marcus Smith looks to the heavens, kicking high and long. Andre Esterhuizen and Luke Northmore hare after it, but Nick Tompkins collects.

But momentum remains with Harlequins. Joe Marchant is felled by Elliot Daly just inside the Saracens half.

03:17 PM

Saracens 27-17 Harlequins, 68 minutes

Elliot Daly has served his ten minutes and returns, with Alex Lozowski joining him in the Saracens backline in the place of Max Malins. Hugh Tizard takes leave, with Matas Jurevicius introduced for Harlequins, who win a breakdown penalty on the edge of their 22.

03:13 PM

TRY! Cadan Murley scores in the corner! Saracens 27-17 HARLEQUINS, 66 minutes

Beautifully taken set-piece strike from Harlequins! Saracens are under-resourced with two players in the bin, but that's a nifty play from the scrum from Harlequins, holding the defensive line with a dummy unders line with Marcus Smith and Tyrone Green in playmaking combination out the back. That sets up Murley for a simple run-in.

Smith's conversion attempt is rather wretched. The gap remains ten.

03:12 PM

Saracens 27-12 Harlequins, 65 minutes

But back come Harlequins, and there should be space with a two-player advantage. Cadan Murley is the end-man on the line to the left, and is eventually hauled down ten metres out.

Infield now, Joe Marler carrying straight. Mako Vunipola gets over the ball...but teammate Vincent Koch fails to vacate the ruck, and is penalised.

Harlequins opt for the scrum, about ten out in front of the Saracens posts. Saracens have brought on Andy Christie for Theo McFarland.

Story continues

03:10 PM

Saracens 27-12 Harlequins, 64 minutes

Another chance gone for Harlequins! Jack Walker fails to connect with his lineout jumper, with Nick Isiekwe's spoiling hands again prominent, and Saracens hook a clearance away!

03:09 PM

YELLOW CARD! Billy Vunipola is sent to the sin bin! Saracens 27-12 Harlequins, 62 minutes

Saracens down to 13 players! Vunipola shakes his head and suggests Esterhuizen may have led with the elbow, but Luke Pearce believes there to be clear contact to the neck of the centre as the two large human beings collide. It's a relatively passive tackle, so yellow it is.

03:07 PM

Saracens 27-12 Harlequins, 62 minutes

Bodies lie strewn right across the pitch as Harlequins play on, including, eventually, Owen Farrell's on top of the ball. He is penalised, and Harlequins will surely kick this for the corner.

The TMO is going to have a look at the collision between Esterhuizen and Vunipola. If there is any head contact, the Saracens number eight might be joining Elliot Daly in the bin - he's quite high.

03:06 PM

Saracens 27-12 Harlequins, 61 minutes

A first real counter-attacking romp from Tyrone Green of the day, skipping merrily away from one defender and then appearing to be taken high. Onwards Quins goi, Marcus Smith creating space on the left with a goose-step and then offloading well.

Biff! Billy Vunipola is knocked back by a wrecking ball charge from Andre Esterhuizen. Harlequins just starting to build.

03:03 PM

Saracens 27-12 Harlequins, 59 minutes

New faces in the Harlequins scrum - Wilco Louw has replaced Will Collier and Tom Lawday on in the back row. Owen Farrell's face is the same, but now bearing a significant amount of strapping in a bid to stop the blood that has begun to again drip from the wound suffered in the first half collision with Jack Walker.

03:01 PM

Saracens 27-12 Harlequins, 58 minutes

Poor from Harlequins! Saracens enter at the side of the maul and are penalised, and Harlequins play quickly. But it's all rushed, Alex Dombrandt failing to gather ball as he is launched into the Saracens defensive line on to a rather unfriendly Danny Care pass.

That prompts a couple of separate scraps, with nothing worth penalising despite players from both sides running in to add their input. Luke Pearce has a stern word with the captains.

02:58 PM

YELLOW CARD! Elliot Daly is sent to the sin bin! Saracens 27-12 Harlequins, 56 minutes

The initial assessment is that a penalty may be sufficient, but there is clear contact to Smith's head from Daly with enough force that Luke Pearce will go to his pocket. Out comes the yellow card for a second time this afternoon - a lifeline for Harlequins, and Smith kicks to the corner.

02:57 PM

Saracens 27-12 Harlequins, 56 minutes

Ooh - Elliot Daly could be in a little bit of trouble here. Harlequins attack without much punch or purpose and Marcus Smith's pull-back pass fails to find a teammate's hands.

But Daly appears to have made quite forceful high contact to Smith's neck or head as he looks to wrap up the fly-half. TMO Ian Tempest will have an extended gander...

02:55 PM

Saracens 27-12 Harlequins, 55 minutes

We daren't write Harlequins off after last year's Bris-tanbul spectacular, of course, but they are struggling here. Luke Northmore is introduced for Huw Jones, prompting a reshuffle - Tyrone Green to full-back, Joe Marchant to the wing, Northmore slotting in at outside centre.

02:51 PM

TRY! What a break from Vincent Koch! Aled Davies scores! SARACENS 27-12 Harlequins, 53 minutes

A thing of beauty from the tighthead! Owen Farrell fizzes a perfect flat pass to Vincent Koch, who bursts out of a tackle and puts his foot down. The Springbok has the calm to slow his rampage and pick his support runner, presenting the score to Aled Davies on a sliver platter.

Owen Farrell strikes the post from the tee. A poor miss by his standards, but Saracens starting to turn the screw.

02:51 PM

Saracens 22-12 Harlequins, 51 minutes

Harlequins just about survive the rigours of the Saracens scrum and opt to kick, but don't get the distance they'd have liked on their clearance, allowing Theo McFarland to gather nearly halfway.

02:49 PM

Saracens 22-12 Harlequins, 48 minutes

Brilliant from Cadan Murley, collecting a long miss pass and riding the challenge of first Max Malins and then Elliot Daly, and bashing into the Saracens 22.

But Harlequins get over-zealous, Andre Esterhuizen throwing a 20-yard offload out of the side door - which is about five yards forward. Good defensive work from Maro Itoje to prevent a simpler pass.

02:46 PM

Saracens 22-12 Harlequins, 47 minutes

But, finally, a better moment for Harlequins, and it is Alex Dombrandt doing well, limpeting over the ball after Sean Maitland had danced up the left and drawing a dangerous cleanout from Mako Vunipola.,

02:45 PM

Saracens 22-12 Harlequins, 46 minutes

And Isiekwe immediately pilfers lineout ball. Saracens winning every battle in these opening second half skirmishes.

02:44 PM

Saracens 22-12 Harlequins, 45 minutes

A change for Saracens, and a StoneX farewell for Tim Swinson, who gets a fine reception as Nick Isiekwe strides on in the second row.

02:43 PM

Saracens 22-12 Harlequins, 43 minutes

Back comes Jack Walker after serving his period on the naughty step/clearing his HIA, accompanied by Will Evans, who had been sacrificed to allow Joe Gray to come on.

Saracens are penalised at a ruck 15 metres inside the Harlequins half.

02:40 PM

TRY! A second for Ben Earl! SARACENS 22-12 Harlequins, 41 minutes

A disaster start to the half for Harlequins! This is a horror show from the visitors, Dombrandt first failing to track the flight of the restart and knocking forward, and his teammates never regathering themselves from there. Credit to Luke Pearce, who allows Saracens to explore the possibilities with the advantage coming, and the hosts make it count.

A two-man overlap presents itself on the right, and the handling from Elliot Daly and Alex Goode does not even need to be ridiculously sharp to enable Ben Earl to make unimpeded passage into the corner, with Danny Care slipping after foolishly rushing out of the line. Owen Farrell converts superbly from wide on the right.

02:39 PM

The second half is underway!

And Alex Dombrandt mishandles the restart straight away!

02:39 PM

The players are back out there

A few words exchanged between the two sets of players as they mingle and meander back from the dressing rooms. It looks like Jack Walker may yet play further part after his HIA - still a couple of minutes to run on the yellow card.

02:37 PM

H/T: Saracens 15-12 Harlequins

Harlequins will be slightly concerned with how their collision intensity fell away in the final ten minutes of that half. Saracens really began to dominate the point of contact in both attack and defence - the restoration to a full fifteen early in the second half will help, but the visitors will need to recapture the sort of energy they showed in the opening quarter.

02:31 PM

H/T: Saracens 15-12 Harlequins

A half of, well, two halves for Owen Farrell. The Saracens captain will be disappointed with how easily Marcus Smith managed to get by him in the lead up to the Danny Care score, but grew in influence as the half wore on. This deft offload to tee up Nick Tompkins was particularly lovely:

Special from Owen Farrell, special from @Saracens 🌟



Despite a tough defence, they just wouldn't take no for an answer 👊#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/t9o9xEw0zA — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) June 11, 2022

02:29 PM

H/T: Saracens 15-12 Harlequins

A breathless first half full of action, played at outstanding intensity by both sides. Harlequins flew out the blocks, showing their forward might early on with Alex Dombrandt the beneficiary from the back of a maul. A moment of magic from Marcus Smith then set up Danny Care for the visitors' second, but Saracens slowly took control of the game, Ben Earl and Nick Tompkins crossing to give the home side a narrow half-time lead.

02:25 PM

HALF TIME! SARACENS 15-12 HARLEQUINS

saracens vs harlequins live score premiership rugby semi final latest - Getty Images

02:23 PM

Saracens 15-12 Harlequins, 40 minutes

Can Harlequins strike before the interval, then? Their initial attacking efforts suggest not, with a static Andre Esterhuizen decisively felled.

After a few more aimless phases, Danny Care checks with Luke Pearce that the clock is dead, and sends everyone down the tunnel.

02:22 PM

Saracens 15-12 Harlequins, 39 minutes

Harlequins are having some real joy at scrum-time. For a second time this half, Saracens lose control at the base and again Danny Care is sharpest to react, showing the footballing skills of his youth with a well-weighted through pass with the instep. Saracens scramble back and, just about, clear.

02:21 PM

Saracens 15-12 Harlequins, 38 minutes

The scrum is stable enough, and Andre Esterhuizen arrives from depth on to a short ball, but can't penetrate the Saracens defensive line. Two phases later, it is back in the hands of the burly South African, but his offload is ambitious. Marcus Smith knocks on.

02:20 PM

Saracens 15-12 Harlequins, 36 minutes

Adventure from Saracens, exploring leftward open spaces to the left after the restart. They make progress, but the ball tumbles forward, and it will be a Harlequins scrum. That necessitates the introduction of Joe Gray at hooker - Joe Marchant steps on to the flank temporarily to ensure there are eight in the Harlequins scrum.

02:17 PM

TRY! Nick Tompkins collects Owen Farrell's offload and scores! SARACENS 15-12 Harlequins, 35 minutes

A deft bit of handling from the fly-half and Tompkins trots beneath the sticks! It's lovely from Farrell, drawing two to him as he takes contact but managing to contort is right arm into position to lift up for Tompkins providing support.

Farrell wastes little time in converting with Harlequins down to 14.

02:16 PM

Saracens 8-12 Harlequins, 34 minutes

The maul makes no progress, so out into midfield Saracens go. A Vunipola double punch earns momentum back, first Billy and then Mako making significant dents...

02:15 PM

Saracens 8-12 Harlequins, 33 minutes

Pearce's whistle has been busy - another penalty to Saracens at the lineout and Owen Farrell pushes his forwards into the corner for another battering of the Harlequins door.

02:14 PM

YELLOW CARD! Jack Walker is sent to the sin bin! Saracens 8-12 Harlequins, 32 minutes

Walker was upright in taking contact from Farrell, and there's clear head-to-head contact with no attempt to dip. Walker, with a significant amount of blood pouring down his face, has departed for an HIA that may well end his afternoon, so it is replacement Joe Gray who is asked to remain off the field as Luke Pearce shows yellow.

02:12 PM

NO TRY! Saracens 8-12 Harlequins, 32 minutes

Nope - as suspected on first glance, Dombrandt's left hand had knocked the ball forwards before Marchant gathered and charged away.

Hang on. TMO Ian Tempest will be needed again - Jack Walker's head appears to have collided with Owen Farrell's, and that will need looking at.

02:11 PM

Saracens 8-12 Harlequins, 32 minutes

Try? That looked like a knock-on from Alex Dombrandt in the build-up but Luke Pearce let play run and wants to check if Joe Marchant's merry gambol to the line is permitted...

02:10 PM

Saracens 8-12 Harlequins, 32 minutes

Joe Marchant bursts out the line and nearly plucks a floated midfield pass from Saracens out of the air, but can't quite collect.

Saracens then fumble themselves, and Harlequins hack upfield.

02:09 PM

Saracens 8-12 Harlequins, 31 minutes

But Harlequins are soon penalised, and Owen Farrell can this time find the Harlequins 22 on the full with the comfort of a penalty.

02:09 PM

Saracens 8-12 Harlequins, 30 minutes

Very nearly a 50:22 from Saracens, but Huw Jones walks the touchline tightrope and manages to keep the ball infield, scrambling back in enough time to punt away.

02:08 PM

A meeting of England fly-halves...won emphatically by Marcus Smith

Here's the second Harlequins try. Not one that Owen Farrell will be replaying

The chemistry, the telepathy, the finishing! 🔥



Marcus Smith does well to spot the space and attack it at pace! Finds Danny Care who takes it over the line and lets everyone at StoneX know it too 🤫



Advantage @Harlequins 💪#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/CYj2iwjWAJ — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) June 11, 2022

02:06 PM

Saracens 8-12 Harlequins, 28 minutes

That's a better use of Owen Farrell's right boot - a devilish spiral bomb that causes Huw Jones all manner of problems. Jones drops it backwards, and is a little lucky that a stricken teammate is receiving treatment nearby, forcing Luke Pearce to blow his whistle and halt proceedings. Harlequins scrum feed.

02:04 PM

Saracens 8-12 Harlequins, 27 minutes

Drop goal attempt...missed! Saracens lose steam on the fringes of the Harlequins 22, so Owen Farrell retreats and eyes up three. Pushed to the right.

02:03 PM

Saracens 8-12 Harlequins, 26 minutes

Nearly! Billy Vunipola gets his arm free to find Theo McFarland, who produces a similarly deft offload, which doesn't quite find the intended Saracens hands, but is collected on the bounce.

02:03 PM

Saracens 8-12 Harlequins, 25 minutes

This contest is properly absorbing. There's been nary a chance to take breath and stock in this opening 25 minutes, with Saracens once more entering the red zone after a Harlequins error.

01:59 PM

TRY! Ben Earl crashes over! SARACENS 8-12 Harlequins, 23 minutes

And Saracens find an immediate response! It's far from off the training ground, beginning with an over-thrown lineout, but that is a reminder of just what punch Saracens have in their pack. Ben Earl is tossed the ball with limited support as the home attack meanders, but the Premiership Player of the Season does not mind a chance to roam with intent. He jabs sharply off his right foot into the Harlequins defence when he spies a weak shoulder, bashing through two would-be tacklers and just about keeping his feet, extending a telescopic arm to score.

A fine, forthright finish from Earl, which goes unconverted.

01:59 PM

Saracens 3-12 Harlequins, 21 minutes

Not Owen Farrell's best moment, that. It was much too easy for Smith to sashay away from his fellow England fly-half.

Saracens fancy a swift answer, though, and kick a penalty into the Harlequins 22.

01:55 PM

TRY! Harlequins strike through Danny Care! Saracens 3-12 HARLEQUINS, 19 minutes

Set-piece might and Marcus Smith magic! Two bits of contrasting brilliance from Harlequins - Joe Marler first munches Vincent Koch to draw scrum penalty advantage, and then Smith conjures space where there seems to be none. The fly-half lines up Owen Farrell, shimmying to knock his opposite number off balance and able to rid himself of Farrell, who goes too high with his tackle attempt.

Smith hits the accelerator and hurries into the backfield, with Care arriving in good inside support to canter over by the posts. Smith converts.

01:54 PM

Saracens 3-5 Harlequins, 18 minutes

An error from Harlequins at the lineout, the catcher losing control as he comes back down from his lift. But Saracens answer with a fumble of their own - Theo McFarland's usually dexterous hands can't quite cling on as he lines up a charge.

01:52 PM

Saracens 3-5 Harlequins, 16 minutes

Good depth and width from the Harlequins attack, and Marcus Smith cleverly floats a pass over the top for Andre Esterhuizen, who introduces Aled Davies to the floor with a bump-off.

But Saracens maintain their shape well, a double-tackle ensuring that Hugh Tizard makes limited progress, and tiring Harlequins forwards then get in the way, rather, allowing Saracens to collect a loose ball. They gleefully clear their lines to just short of halfway, where Harlequins will throw a lineout.

01:50 PM

Saracens 3-5 Harlequins, 15 minutes

Harlequins are properly on it here. The scrum goes sideways but the ball pops free from Billy Vunipola's controlling feet, and Danny Care sharply snares it off the floor. Harlequins possession inside the Saracens 22 again!

Nick Tompkins stalls the momentum with a firm hit to the bottom of the ribs.

01:49 PM

Saracens 3-5 Harlequins, 14 minutes

Beware the bouncing ball! Saracens' backfield misjudges Danny Care's high hoist, and it hops awkwardly over the head of Max Malins off the hard surface. Harlequins manage to corral it, but then knock-on as they explore spaces tight to the blindside.

01:48 PM

Saracens 3-5 Harlequins, 13 minutes

A very strong exit from Saracens, with Aled Davies clearing well. Joe Marler goes down on all fours, stretching out his joints after the first scrum exertions of the afternoon. Three members of the Harlequins medical team gather to attend to him - a quick chat and a jog back into his own half to take his place in the lineout.

01:46 PM

Saracens 3-5 Harlequins, 12 minutes

The StoneX roars - Saracens scrum feed! An excellent initial hit repels the first Harlequins drive and, as it pivots away, the visitors get men in front of the ball. Luke Pearce brings them to a halt - Saracens survive.

01:45 PM

Saracens 3-5 Harlequins, 11 minutes

Two more penalties against the home side, the second a harsh call for playing the Harlequins jumper in the air. A warning for Saracens, and once more to the corner look Harlequins...

01:43 PM

Saracens 3-5 Harlequins, 10 minutes

This game has started at a breathless tempo. Andre Esterhuizen biffs away one tackler and offloads well, with Cadan Murley making similarly muscular advancement into the Saracens 22. Penalty to Harlequins - this time kicked to the left corner.

01:42 PM

PENALTY! Owen Farrell knocks through the three. SARACENS 3-5 Harlequins, 9 minutes

No mistake from Owen Farrell from the tee. A simple started and Saracens are on the board.

01:42 PM

Saracens 0-5 Harlequins, 8 minutes

Another advantage for Saracens, and spaces beginning to appear. To the right, an overlap...Huw Jones shuts down Elliot Daly. Left, through the hands, maybe a man over...off the hands of Sean Maitland. The chance goes awry, and back for the penalty they will come.

01:40 PM

Saracens 0-5 Harlequins, 7 minutes

Saracens' maul is stalled but Harlequins infringe again at the ruck that follows.

And off goes Maro Itoje! Quick tap and bashing to within two metres!

01:40 PM

Saracens 0-5 Harlequins, 5 minutes

A first extended aerial exchange of the afternoon, and Alex Goode settles things down by claiming a mark. He dallies on his set-up of his free punt, though, and Danny Care gets fingertips to it...

Which rather cause Quins problems. The ball hops awkwardly towards Huw Jones, who is tapped the ball by a teammate and left rather isolated. Harlequins pinged at the ruck, and Saracens into advanced territory for the first time.

01:36 PM

TRY! Alex Dombrandt scores! Saracens 0-5 Harlequins, 4 minutes

Another meaty maul and Alex Dombrandt finds the line! It's not quite as perfectly set as the first drive, but there's enough power and nous in the Harlequins eight to change the point of emphasis and find the path of least resistance. Dombrandt pivots away, brushing through the bodies and putting his side into an early lead.

Marcus Smith's first kick from the tee is wayward.

01:35 PM

Saracens 0-0 Harlequins, 3 minutes

By contrast, Harlequins' drive is in good working order, and gets a march on into the Saracens 22. Maro Itoje knifes in at the side to shepherd it for touch - and Marcus Smith pokes the penalty into the corner after some early handbags.

01:34 PM

Saracens 0-0 Harlequins, 2 minutes

But an immediate error from Aled Davies! The maul fails to move even a metre, so Davies cannot come up to take the ball from the back of it. Jamie George flings it back to his nine, but pressure from Alex Dombrandt forces an errant kick that sails straight out.

01:33 PM

Saracens 0-0 Harlequins, 1 minute

A first infringement from Harlequins and first involvement from referee Pearce, who spies Will Evans off his feet contesting at a ruck. Saracens exit their own 22 and will have the throw.

01:33 PM

KICK-OFF! Saracens vs Harlequins has begun!

Marcus Smith kicks deep and the first semi-final is underway

01:32 PM

Match Officials

As mentioned, it is Luke Pearce with whistle-in-hand, with Ian Tempest also likely to make his presence known from the TMO truck. Anthony Woodthorpe and Christophe Ridley have the flags - here we go!

01:32 PM

Minute of applause to remember Tiffany Youngs

Impeccably observed by players, staff and fans. All of our thoughts are with Tom and the rest of Tiffany's family and friends.

01:31 PM

Saracens out into the smoke

Smoke engulfs the StoneX as the Saracens players are greeted by fire and flames. Tim Swinson and Vincent Koch lead out the home side in their final appearance here before leaving in the close season.

01:29 PM

Out come Harlequins

Out onto the StoneX surface strides the long-limbed Stephan Lewies, an understated but excellent leader of the defending champions. Marcus Smith breaks into a sprint - his battle with Owen Farrell will be key, you'd suggest.

01:26 PM

Five minutes until kick-off

Here we go. The players are beginning to emerge from the StoneX Stadium dressing rooms, and the crowd are ready to roar. Plenty of quartered Quins fans appear to have made the trip up from South West London to the North - after a week of pot-stirring between these two London rivals, this could be full of ill-feeling.

01:22 PM

Can they kick it?

It is a delicious afternoon ripe for running rugby, but there is a need for a certain pragmatism in knockout rugby, and it should be a really intriguing kicking battle this afternoon. Saracens have a backline full of footballers, and contrary to popular perception, Harlequins actually kick more than most - but both will be aware of the need to get their kick-and-chase game spot on, particularly on a StoneX surface baking in the hot June sun.

01:16 PM

Director of Rugby Round Table

To Camelot, now, or some version of it. Ahead of two mammoth encounters, Daniel Schofield gathered the four coaches leading their sides into these semi-finals for a wide-ranging round-table discussion about the season, the semis, and much, much more besides.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/rugby-union/2022/06/10/premiership-round-table-coaches-review-season-look-ahead-special/

01:12 PM

Remembering Tiffany Youngs

A lovely touch from Tabai Matson in his pre-match interview, taking the time to extend his condolences to the family of Tiffany Youngs, wife of former Leicester and England hooker Tom, who sadly passed away this week after a long illness. There will be a period of silence before both games today - and The Telegraph would also like to pass on our thoughts to Tiffany's friends and family.

Ahead of Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership semi-final at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, there will be a minute of applause in memory of Tiffany Youngs.



Whether you are in the stands, on the sofa or at the local, please join us at 4.30pm to honour the heroic life of Tiff. pic.twitter.com/O1vnIlz0Vn — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) June 10, 2022

01:10 PM

The man in the middle

It isn't just the players who will be in the spotlight this afternoon. Luke Pearce has become one of the most respected and well-regarded match officials in the world. Before he takes charge of this afternoon's festivities, Jake Goodwill had a chat with Pearce - and the referee, true to form, had plenty to say...

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/rugby-union/2022/06/08/luke-pearce-exclusive-matches-judged-entirely-tmo-undermine/

01:05 PM

Danny Care has a chat with BT Sport

After some Love Island chat - you really can't escape it - the Harlequins scrum-half reveals his side endured a disrupted journey and arrived later than planned, with neither roads nor underground moving smoothly this afternoon.

"We saw the sights of North London..." Care quips. "We're relaxed, we're looking forward to it. They are a brilliant team who have been here before many times.

"It's always hard when you become the hunted. Every team wanted to beat us. WE are proud that we are the only team from last year's top four to make it back to the semi-finals - but nobody remembers the semi-finalists. We want to get back to the big dance at Twickenham next week.

12:59 PM

Where today's semi-finals will be won and lost

Two rather intriguing encounters, but what might decide the two semi-finals? With the help of Opta, Charlie Morgan takes an in-depth look at both games to assess what, and who, may be key:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/rugby-union/2022/06/10/premiership-semi-finals-will-won-lost/

12:55 PM

Team News - Harlequins

Harlequins took a contrasting approach to their final fixture, naming a close-to-full-strength side for the defeat to Exeter. Their changes from that encounter are minimal and contained entirely within the back three, with both Aaron Morris and, perhaps more significantly, Louis Lynagh ruled out.

In their stead step in the ever-impressive Cadan Murley, looking to continue his excellent season, and Huw Jones, whose inclusion at full-back necessitates a position switch for Tyrone Green.

Otherwise, it is as you were from the start, with eleven of those who started last year’s final included. Among the replacements, this may be former Saracen Joe Gray’s final game as a professional before he takes up the position of head coach at London Scottish in the close season – though the hooker will be hoping his career denouement is delayed to next weekend’s Twickenham showpiece.

12:53 PM

Team News - Saracens

Knockout rugby sees the return of Saracens’ big guns, with much of Mark McCall’s first-choice side afforded a week off in the final game of the regular season. Maro Itoje is among the returnees as the lock makes appearance number 150 for the club, with the Vunipolas, Jamie George and Vincent Koch also among those bolstering the pack.

Ben Earl was crowned Premiership Player of the Season this week and mans the openside, while blindside Theo McFarland’s emergence has been a standout story of the Saracens season. The former Samoan basketball international has played his best rugby in recent weeks.

Owen Farrell captains the side at fly-half, facing Marcus Smith for the first time in nearly two years, with no shortage of quality to his outside. Rotimi Segun is the unfortunate member of a crowded outside back room to not make the matchday squad.

🐺 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠'𝗦 𝗨𝗣 🚨



1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th appearance for @maroitoje

© @owen_faz skippers the side.

🏆 @BenEarlba at 7️⃣ after Player of Season Award.



Full Team News ⬇️#StrongerTogether ⚫️🔴 — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) June 10, 2022

12:50 PM

Runners and riders...

Right, kick-off is moving closer, so it's probably about time to check in with the two squads of 23 preparing to collide in about 40 minutes

12:45 PM

Saracens are back on the hunt for trophies

There seemed little doubt that Saracens would soon re-establish themselves on return to the Premiership, but Mark McCall's side have hardly missed a beat this season, looking rather like the pre-salary cap scandal serial trophy-winners.

Which is hardly a surprise, given how many of that successful side remain very much part of the furniture in North London. Alex Goode has again been a standout, and he sat down for a natter with Daniel Schofield this week to talk about the secrets of sustained success, and why they don't mind being disliked.

12:32 PM

Hello and welcome!

Semi-final weekend in the Premiership, and the league's script-writers could scarcely have cooked up two more mouth-watering encounters. It's a blockbuster Saturday bonanza of back-to-back rivalry action in London and Leicester with the league's best and brightest vying for a place at next weekend's Twickenham party.

Later, it is derby day in the East Midlands, with table-toppers Leicester a back where they belong and hosting Northampton at Welford Road. The Premiership's most successful club restored to former glories under Steve Borthwick, the Tigers rediscovering their bite this season and built in the classical image, with a physical, confrontational pack and a group of backs able to take any opportunity offered. Where Leicester have set the pace all season, opponents Northampton have snuck in via the back door, rather, an improbable end-of-season run enabling Chris Boyd's side to force their way into the semi-finals in typically expressive fashion.

But first, to North London, and the pristine plastic surface of the StoneX Stadium, for another battle for local supremacy and clash of styles. Saracens are also back in the big time, 12 months on from their return to the English top tier and keen to quieten the critics who caveat much of their past success. It has not been lost on Mark McCall's men that some of the loudest voices decrying their achievements have been clad in Quins colours, but the defending champions have a point to prove, too. All season the word from South West London has been of a desire to prove that last year's remarkable triumph was more than the seizing of lightning in a bottle, and a gorgeous afternoon in North London might just suit Tabai Matson's side.

Mighty appetising, right? Kick-off at the StoneX is about an hour away...