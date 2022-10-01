Saracens v Leicester Tigers live: Score and latest updates from Premiership Rugby - GETTY IMAGES

03:38 PM

30 min: Saracens 20 Leicester Tigers 13

Farrell has been a busy man this half and converts the try for 22-13 lead on 30 minutes played!

03:36 PM

29 min: Saracens 20 Leicester Tigers 13

TRRYYYYYYYY

Jamie George spots a brilliant gap and sets up Max Malins to score for the home side, and they take the lead 20-13.

Yet again, for all Leicester's early possession it's Saracens who have capitalised on their opportunities.

03:35 PM

25 min: Saracens 15 Leicester Tigers 13

Penalty and it's brilliant work from Elliot Daly has he hammers Saracens up to half way!

He has started this game so well for the hosts!

03:30 PM

23 min: Saracens 15 Leicester Tigers 13

Farrell is off the target with the conversion.

And the home side take the lead once more at the StoneX

03:29 PM

22 min: Saracens 15 Leicester Tigers 13

What response from the home side as Elliot Daly breaks clear and Ben Earl scores in the right-hand scorer.

The visitors are giving Saracens way too much space down that side

And its 15-13 with 22 minutes played.

03:26 PM

20 min: Saracens 10 Leicester Tigers 13

TRYYYYYYYYY

It's a try for James Cronin following an excellent chip from Burns, the ball bounces up and prop is in to score and give the visitors the lead once more!

Burns converts the try and give Leicester Tigers a 13-10 lead on 20 minutes played

What a start here at the StoneX!

03:25 PM

18 min: Saracens 10 Leicester Tigers 6

No try for the hosts after a check with TMO as the referee spots the shove in the back on Tommy Reffell as he chases a chip forward and no score added.

So 10-6 still to the hosts!

03:23 PM

15 min: Saracens 15 Leicester Tigers 6

TRRYYYYYYYY

That was unreal from Ben Earlba and it was over for the hots

Max Malins with a beautiful chip ahead and Earlba is able to grab it and score!

Great movement and build up from Saracens.

03:17 PM

14 min: Saracens 10 Leicester Tigers 6

TRRYYYYYY

What a break from Alex Lozowski down the middle, as the hosts attack from deep and score!

Owen Farrell was brilliant from the tee last weekend and delivers by converting Lozowski score!

Saracens are off the mark and lead at the StoneX!

Just a few minutes early Saracens won a penalty with Farrell kicking the hosts opening points.

03:15 PM

6 min: Saracens 0 Leicester Tigers 6

So, it is a scrum penalty that goes against the hosts, and yet again Burn kicks again to extend Steven Borthwick's early advantage at the StoneX

03:09 PM

4 min: Saracens 0 Leicester Tigers 3

Play has been all at the hosts end from kick-off and the Tigers have a penalty, Burns kicks for a 3 point lead on 5 min.

It has been a quick start for Leicester Tigers.

03:04 PM

2 min: Saracens 0 Leicester Tigers 0

A strong start for the champions, who get the scrum underway. The referee resets before the start, then there's a opportunity to kick into touch further up the field.

03:01 PM

Kick-off: Saracens 0 Leicester Tigers 0

We're off!

The visitors will get the action started at the StoneX Stadium.

Leicester Tigers in the red shirts whilst the Saracens are in their famous red and black colours!

02:59 PM

Ben Morgan at the StoneX Stadium

Brendan Venter, widely considered to have been a pivotal figure at the start of Saracens' golden era, is here this afternoon. He and Steve Borthwick, who captained Saracens under Venter, shared a quick moment pitch-side prior to the warm-ups.

Borthwick

02:54 PM

' There's nothing official about'

McCall

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall addressed speculation regarding a move for Max Malins to Bristol Bears on BT Sport.

Read Charlie Morgan's exclusive story on the full-back's potential departure here

02:23 PM

Handre Pollard relishes prospect of Premiership rugby after revealing desire to move three years ago

Pollard

Handre Pollard had initially tried to move to the Gallagher Premiership three years ago after winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup before ending up in France with Montpellier.

The Springbok has now joined Leicester Tigers and is in line for his first appearance for the club at the StoneX Stadium this afternoon after being included among the replacements.

Read Ben Coles' piece on the South African fly-half here

02:13 PM

Team news in full

Saracens Starting XV: 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Christian Judge, 4 Callum Hunter-Hill, 5 Hugh Tizard, 6 Theo McFarland, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Billy Vunipola, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Alex Lewington, 12 Nick Tompkins, 13 Alex Lozowski, 14 Max Malins, 15 Elliot Daly

Replacements: 16 Kapeli Pifeleti, 17 Eroni Mawi, 18 Marco Ricconi, 19 Andy Christie, 20 Jackson Wray, 21 Ruben de Haas, 22 Alex Goode, 23 Sean Maitland

Leicester Tigers Starting XV: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Phil Cokanasiga, 12 Jimmy Gopperth, 11 Kini Murimurivalu, 10 Freddie Burns, 9 Ben Youngs, 1 James Cronin, 2 Charlie Clare, 3 Joe Hayes, 4 Harry Wells, 5 Eli Snyman, 6 Olly Cracknell, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Hanro Liebenberg (c)

Replacements: 16 Joe Taufete'e , 17 Francois van Wyk, 18, Dan Cole, 19, Ollie Chessum, 20, George Martin, 21 Jack van Poortvliet, 22, Handre Pollard, 23 Chris Ashton

01:34 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of Saracens versus Leicester Tigers at the StoneX Stadium, with kick-off at 3pm.

Hosts Saracens have taken maximum points from their two games so far, beating Harlequins and Gloucester after a free week in Round one.

Leicester Tigers have also recorded two bonus point wins, beating Newcastle Falcons and Northampton Saints in the last two rounds after an opening-day defeat at Exeter Chiefs.

In the team news announced on Friday, Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick has made eight changes to the starting side from the away win over Northampton Saints.

Anthony Watson is named to make this Leicester Tigers senior and gives a first state to fellow summer arrivals Phil Cokansiga and Olly Cracknell, while Joe Hayes, Harry Wells and Eli Snyman return to the forward pack.

South African fly-half Handre Pollard is in line for his first appearance for the club after being included among the replacements.

Looking ahead to this afternoon and a first meeting of the teams since last season's Gallagher Premiership final second-rower Wells said "We obviously enjoyed the Final at the time but it is a new season now and you all have new challenges to tackle. Saracens have a star-studded team, they've been a special time for a long time."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has made two changes to the starting line-up following victory over Gloucester last weekend, with lock Callum Hunter-Hill and centre Nick Tompkins returning. Hunter-Hill partners Hugh Tizard who received his first call up to the England squad this week.

No 8 Billy Vunipola said " This season we have a new focus on ourselves and how we can get better. We want to be a team that can adapt to anything and we want to play what is front of us, which we'll have to do against a strong Leicester Tigers side."

The hosts have lost just once at home in the Gallagher Premiership last season, by a single post against Gloucester in January, while Leicester Tigers have won just once at the venue in nine visits.

Ahead of kick-off, we'll be bringing you team news, live updates, and latest reaction after the match too.