Saracens v Leicester Tigers live: Score and latest updates from Premiership Rugby

Ellen McLaughlin
·6 min read
Saracens v Leicester Tigers live: Score and latest updates from Premiership Rugby - GETTY IMAGES
Saracens v Leicester Tigers live: Score and latest updates from Premiership Rugby - GETTY IMAGES

03:38 PM

30 min: Saracens 20 Leicester Tigers 13

Farrell has been a busy man this half and converts the try for 22-13 lead on 30 minutes played!

03:36 PM

29 min: Saracens 20 Leicester Tigers 13

TRRYYYYYYYY

Jamie George spots a brilliant gap and sets up Max Malins to score for the home side, and they take the lead 20-13.

Yet again, for all Leicester's early possession it's Saracens who have capitalised on their opportunities.

03:35 PM

25 min: Saracens 15 Leicester Tigers 13

Penalty and it's brilliant work from Elliot Daly has he hammers Saracens up to half way!

He has started this game so well for the hosts!

03:30 PM

23 min: Saracens 15 Leicester Tigers 13

Farrell is off the target with the conversion.

And the home side take the lead once more at the StoneX

03:29 PM

22 min: Saracens 15 Leicester Tigers 13

What response from the home side as Elliot Daly breaks clear and Ben Earl scores in the right-hand scorer.

The visitors are giving Saracens way too much space down that side

And its 15-13 with 22 minutes played.

03:26 PM

20 min: Saracens 10 Leicester Tigers 13

TRYYYYYYYYY

It's a try for James Cronin following an excellent chip from Burns, the ball bounces up and prop is in to score and give the visitors the lead once more!

Burns converts the try and give Leicester Tigers a 13-10 lead on 20 minutes played

What a start here at the StoneX!

03:25 PM

18 min: Saracens 10 Leicester Tigers 6

No try for the hosts after a check with TMO as the referee spots the shove in the back on Tommy Reffell as he chases a chip forward and no score added.

So 10-6 still to the hosts!

03:23 PM

15 min: Saracens 15 Leicester Tigers 6

TRRYYYYYYYY

That was unreal from Ben Earlba and it was over for the hots

Max Malins with a beautiful chip ahead and Earlba is able to grab it and score!

Great movement and build up from Saracens.

03:17 PM

14 min: Saracens 10 Leicester Tigers 6

TRRYYYYYY

What a break from Alex Lozowski down the middle, as the hosts attack from deep and score!

Owen Farrell was brilliant from the tee last weekend and delivers by converting Lozowski score!

Saracens are off the mark and lead at the StoneX!

Just a few minutes early Saracens won a penalty with Farrell kicking the hosts opening points.

03:15 PM

6 min: Saracens 0 Leicester Tigers 6

So, it is a scrum penalty that goes against the hosts, and yet again Burn kicks again to extend Steven Borthwick's early advantage at the StoneX

03:09 PM

4 min: Saracens 0 Leicester Tigers 3

Play has been all at the hosts end from kick-off and the Tigers have a penalty, Burns kicks for a 3 point lead on 5 min.

It has been a quick start for Leicester Tigers.

03:04 PM

2 min: Saracens 0 Leicester Tigers 0

A strong start for the champions, who get the scrum underway. The referee resets before the start, then there's a opportunity to kick into touch further up the field.

03:01 PM

Kick-off: Saracens 0 Leicester Tigers 0

We're off!

The visitors will get the action started at the StoneX Stadium.

Leicester Tigers in the red shirts whilst the Saracens are in their famous red and black colours!

02:59 PM

Ben Morgan at the StoneX Stadium

Brendan Venter, widely considered to have been a pivotal figure at the start of Saracens' golden era, is here this afternoon.

He and Steve Borthwick, who captained Saracens under Venter, shared a quick moment pitch-side prior to the warm-ups.

Borthwick - Saracens v Leicester Tigers live: Score and latest updates from Premiership Rugby - GETTY IMAGES
Borthwick - Saracens v Leicester Tigers live: Score and latest updates from Premiership Rugby - GETTY IMAGES

02:54 PM

' There's nothing official about'

McCall - Saracens v Leicester Tigers live: Score and latest updates from Premiership Rugby - GETTY IMAGES
McCall - Saracens v Leicester Tigers live: Score and latest updates from Premiership Rugby - GETTY IMAGES

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall addressed speculation regarding a move for Max Malins to Bristol Bears on BT Sport.

Read Charlie Morgan's exclusive story on the full-back's potential departure here

02:23 PM

Handre Pollard relishes prospect of Premiership rugby after revealing desire to move three years ago

Pollard -&nbsp;Saracens v Leicester Tigers live: Score and latest updates from Premiership Rugby - SHUTTERSTOCK
Pollard - Saracens v Leicester Tigers live: Score and latest updates from Premiership Rugby - SHUTTERSTOCK

Handre Pollard had initially tried to move to the Gallagher Premiership three years ago after winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup before ending up in France with Montpellier.

The Springbok has now joined Leicester Tigers and is in line for his first appearance for the club at the StoneX Stadium this afternoon after being included among the replacements.

Read Ben Coles' piece on the South African fly-half here

02:13 PM

Team news in full

Saracens Starting XV: 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Christian Judge, 4 Callum Hunter-Hill,  5 Hugh Tizard, 6 Theo McFarland, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Billy Vunipola, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Alex Lewington, 12 Nick Tompkins, 13 Alex Lozowski, 14 Max Malins, 15 Elliot Daly

Replacements: 16 Kapeli Pifeleti, 17 Eroni Mawi, 18 Marco Ricconi, 19 Andy Christie, 20 Jackson Wray, 21 Ruben de Haas, 22 Alex Goode, 23 Sean Maitland

Leicester Tigers Starting XV: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Phil Cokanasiga, 12 Jimmy Gopperth, 11 Kini Murimurivalu, 10 Freddie Burns, 9 Ben Youngs, 1 James Cronin, 2 Charlie Clare, 3 Joe Hayes, 4 Harry Wells, 5 Eli Snyman, 6 Olly Cracknell, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Hanro Liebenberg (c)

Replacements: 16 Joe Taufete'e , 17 Francois van Wyk, 18, Dan Cole, 19, Ollie Chessum, 20, George Martin, 21 Jack van Poortvliet, 22, Handre Pollard, 23 Chris Ashton

01:34 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of Saracens versus Leicester Tigers at the StoneX Stadium, with kick-off at 3pm.

Hosts Saracens have taken maximum points from their two games so far, beating Harlequins and Gloucester after a free week in Round one.

Leicester Tigers have also recorded two bonus point wins, beating Newcastle Falcons and Northampton Saints in the last two rounds after an opening-day defeat at Exeter Chiefs.

In the team news announced on Friday, Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick has made eight changes to the starting side from the away win over Northampton Saints.

Anthony Watson is named to make this Leicester Tigers senior and gives a first state to fellow summer arrivals Phil Cokansiga and Olly Cracknell, while Joe Hayes, Harry Wells and Eli Snyman return to the forward pack.

South African fly-half Handre Pollard is in line for his first appearance for the club after being included among the replacements.

Looking ahead to this afternoon and a first meeting of the teams since last season's Gallagher Premiership final second-rower Wells said "We obviously enjoyed the Final at the time but it is a new season now and you all have new challenges to tackle. Saracens have a star-studded team, they've been a special time for a long time."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has made two changes to the starting line-up following victory over Gloucester last weekend, with lock Callum Hunter-Hill and centre Nick Tompkins returning. Hunter-Hill partners Hugh Tizard who received his first call up to the England squad this week.

No 8 Billy Vunipola said " This season we have a new focus on ourselves and how we can get better. We want to be a team that can adapt to anything and we want to play what is front of us, which we'll have to do against a strong Leicester Tigers side."

The hosts have lost just once at home in the Gallagher Premiership last season, by a single post against Gloucester in January, while Leicester Tigers have won just once at the venue in nine visits.

Ahead of kick-off, we'll be bringing you team news, live updates, and latest reaction after the match too.

Latest Stories

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Carleton has 27 points to lead Canada to win over Mali at FIBA women's World Cup

    SYDNEY, Australia — Bridget Carleton poured in 27 points to lead Canada's women's basketball team to an 88-65 over Mali at the FIBA World Cup on Tuesday. The victory guaranteed a crucial top-two finish in Group B for the Canadians, who will avoid both the United States (5-0) and China (4-1) in Thursday's quarterfinals. Instead, Canada (4-1) will meet Puerto Rico (2-3) on Thursday. Kayla Alexander had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the No. 4 Canadians (4-1), in their final game of the preliminary

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role