Saracens go top as Elliot Daly inspires thrilling comeback win over Bristol

Elliot Daly stretches to score the first of his two tries which kickstarted Saracens’s superb comeback win. Photograph: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Yet another match report with absolutely no hope of capturing everything that went on. Blame the players who keep raising the bar, even when clearing the last one seems too exhausting an idea to contemplate.

Headline is, Saracens won. They did it with a penalty, Alex Lozowski’s third, with the last kick of the match for a win by two points in a match with 72 of them. Lozowski did not miss a kick, but it says something that he was only mid-table in any ranking of individual performances.

Fitz Harding, Bristol’s captain, scored a hat-trick; his mate Gabriel Ibitoye, a hat-trick merchant last weekend, was everywhere. Including, alas, at the death when his offence conceded the decisive penalty.

This was a tale of one team of entertainers against another, but one of them, Saracens, are a champion side who know how to win. Missing Ben Earl, among others, they did not flinch, even when the tries against them rained down.

We had our first after 106 seconds. In times gone by this might have been considered a special treat, an unusually early score to prise open a tight game between first and second. But actually a score in the second minute has become rather passe these days. Indeed, this was only the third fastest try Bristol have scored this season. And we are in round five. Shoddy.

Of the first half’s five tries, this was by far the most prosaic, Harding driving over from close range after Bristol kicked a penalty to touch. When AJ MacGinty recovered from the missed conversion to stretch Bristol’s lead with a penalty five minutes later, the short-sighted were beginning to wonder whether Saracens’ first defeat of the season last weekend might be the harbinger of deeper issues.

Instead the visitors scored a try either side of another by Bristol in the space of 10 minutes to take the lead for a while early in the second quarter. Those 10 minutes were delineated by a spell in the sin-bin for Ibitoye, one of a ridiculously busy set of wings.

He could not resist taking Elliot Daly off the ball while Tobias Elliott was raiding down his wing. Toby Knight bundled the ball over the line from the penalty to the corner. Bristol responded immediately, another brilliant winger, a fifth one, Benjamin Elizalde on for a blood bin, broke down the left and turned the ball inside for Harry Randall’s try, the best yet.

Until the next one, Rotimi Segun’s for Saracens five minutes later. This time, Hugh Tizard galloped out of defence and quick hands left Segun with the ball and a lot of work to do. This he pulled off easily, standing up Toby Fricker and beating Rich Lane to the corner, whence Lozowski converted.

But Saracens’ lead was comprehensively wiped out either side of half-time. Harding’s second, a few minutes before the break, was another close-quarter effort, but his hat-trick score – around 45 seconds into the second half – was sensational, a sweeping move featuring all the stars. Ibitoye broke, Joe Jenkins and Randall kept the move alive, and the superb Joe Batley turned it inside for Harding to run to the posts. Worse for Saracens, Alex Goode’s attempted interception in the middle of it all was adjudged worthy of a yellow card.

Straight from the restart, Bristol were off again, this try better again. Batley nicked the ball off the ground deep in his own 22, Randall set Harding away, he linked with MacGinty, who dummied one way, then turned the other to send Fricker to the line. Breathtaking and Bristol lead 32-17.

In a previous era that would have been it for any self-respecting rugby match in the English autumn. But we all knew Saracens would come back, however many England internationals might have been missing or rested on the bench. Sure enough, up stepped another. Two tries from Daly and a penalty from Lozowski brought Saracens back to within a point with eight minutes to play, both tries featuring the famous pace and power of the Saracens full-back.

Then, with a relentless certainty, Saracens held off attack after attack of a Bristol side desperate to put them away, before building one last attack themselves. Bristol seemed to be holding firm just outside their 22, Goode lurking an unlikely distance away for the attempted drop goal, only for Ibitoye of all people to infringe. He could not resist making a play for the scrum-half over the top of a ruck. And so Lozowski had his shot. And so Saracens win another epic.