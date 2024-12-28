Bath deliver seismic statement of intent as Saracens suffer record defeat

Bath wiped the floor with an injury and red-card ravaged Saracens side, scoring 10 tries - Dan Istitene/Getty Images

In terms of statements of intent, this was certainly seismic from Bath, as they inflicted a record Premiership Rugby defeat on visiting Saracens.

Johann van Graan’s side were simply sumptuous all afternoon, devouring the Londoners with a healthy appetite of running rugby that yielded 10 tries in total; three of them for man of the match, Will Muir.

Winger Muir quite rightly took the plaudits come the final whistle, but it was those around him who were equally impressive in this demolition job. Joe Cokanasiga was just as lethal on the opposite wing, bagging two, while inside him Ollie Lawrence capped a wonderful game with a try of his own.

Thomas du Toit, Cameron Redpath and Sam Underhill helped to complete the rout, alongside the early penalty try, to ensure Bath sit top of the pile, five points clear, heading into the new year.

For as good as Bath were in all that they did, there were also mitigating factors for the visitors, who lost Liam Williams to a yellow card, Toby Knight to a red card, plus Tobias Elliott, Theo McFarland and Nick Isiekwe to first-half injuries.

Mark McCall, the director of rugby, who cut a frustrated figure in the stands for much of the day, acknowledged he and his side have had similar days in the past – and there would be no cause for panic at this stage, more an honest assessment, together with a clear reflection in Monday’s obligatory debrief.

Indeed, you only have to go back to the start of last season, when Exeter Chiefs ran amok at Sandy Park to win 65-10 – or February 2020, when Wasps triumphed 50-10 at the StoneX – to note similar dismal days at the office.

“Today is a big moment because when these thunderbolts come along, which they have in previous seasons, it is how you respond to it which defines the rest of the season,” said McCall. “The experience is ugly and horrible, to be honest, but it is how you respond to something like that happening which can make or break your season.

“The yellow card, the penalty try, but also some significant injuries to Theo and Tobias at the start of the game, then Toby’s red card, all those things combined made life very hard for us. Effectively, we were 14 men the whole game, and those injuries just made life difficult.”

It was an honest analysis of events from the Ulsterman, whose side face Bristol Bears – themselves on the end of a 38-0 defeat by Sale Sharks on Friday night – in a week’s time.

While both will look to remedy matters at the first attempt, Van Graan has no such worries at this time. His in-form side are like a fine wine, improving with age and maturing into an outfit that can be admired whatever the occasion.

With Bath flying high at the top of the table and exciting, multi-million pound plans for a revamp of the Rec revealed just days before Christmas, it is little wonder there is plenty of festive cheer emanating around the Roman city.

Van Graan, however, is refusing to get too carried away at the halfway stage of the season, instead remaining steely eyed in his focus of taking his team one stage further than last season.

Picking the lock 🔓



Finn Russell put it on a plate for Cam Redpath to dot down 🫡



“We are never too high or never too low,” said the South African. “We have become consistent, at half-time we said let’s be ruthless and we won the second half 40-7. We scored 10 tries to one, but if I put the game in a block, red cards are very difficult and our big thing was to focus on ourselves and not get distracted.

“For me, the telling bit was the last five minutes when we kept going at them and kept wanting to score and I saw quite a lot of happy people in Bath. Our aim is to give smiles to the people of Bath and we did that well.

“Today, we were good, our decision making was good and we didn’t get loose. It was a good all-round performance, there were five points on offer and we took five points, but you are never as good as they say and never as bad as they say. It is not over until the end of May.

“As a club, we want to continually get better, we are dreaming big dreams, but that is on the inside of the circle. We respect all the other sides in the league.

“The danger for us is if you get to a final you think that things will just happen again. The team – and everyone at the club – said: ‘Let’s get better.’ We’ve started really well with eight out of nine, but it is all about performance, it is not about the log. It is never done until it is done. We will just try and get as many points as we can, see where we are in May, then take it from there.”

On this showing, Van Graan has every reason to be optimistic. This was ruthless efficiency at its best.

Match details

Scoring sequence Penalty try (7-0), Du Toit try (12-0), Russell con (14-0), Burke pen (14-3), Redpath try (19-3), Russell con (21-3), Muir try (26-3), Russell con (28-3), Cokanasiga try (33-3), Muir try (38-3), Russell con (40-3), Underhill try (45-3), Russell Con (47-3), Pifeleti try (47-8), Burke con (47-10), Lawrence try (52-10), Russell con (54-10), Cokanasiga try (59-10), Russell con (61-10), Muir try (66-10), Russell con (68-10).

Bath T De Glanville; J Cokanasiga, O Lawrence, C Redpath (M Ojomoh 54), W Muir; F Russell, B Spencer (capt, L Schreuder 63); B Obano (F van Wyk 58), T Dunn (N Annett 58), T du Toit (W Stuart 58); Q Roux (R Molony 58), C Ewels; T Hill (M Reid 40), G Pepper (S Underhill 58), A Barbeary.

Saracens L Williams (S Spink 49); T Elliott (A Hall 5), A Lozowski, O Hartley, R Segun; F Burke, G Simpson (I van Zyl 61); P Brantingham (E Mawi 57), J George (K Pifeleti 63), F Balmain (A Cleary 52); M Itoje (capt), N Isiekwe (H Wilson 40); T McFarland (N Michelow 5), T Knight, B Earl. Sin-bin Williams. Sent off Knight.

Referee K Dickson. Attendance 14,509.

02:44 PM GMT

Full time: Bath 68 Saracens 10

Bath wipe the floor with Saracens who were weakened by injury and ill-discipline but even so... 10 tries for Bath (one of them a penalty try that set the tone), nine converted. It was a proper thumping. There’ll be plenty of good cheer in the pubs of Bath tonight.

These are heady days for Bath Rugby, not only do they sit top of the pile heading into the New Year, but with plans to revamp the famous Rec, a bright future lies ahead. If this display is anything to go by – a record top-flight defeat inflicted on Saracens – Johann van Graan’s side will take some stopping. They went close last season, losing in the Grand Final, but one thinks they may go one step further this time round.

02:43 PM GMT

Bath try!

What a walloping this has turned into. Muir completes his hat-trick after sensational defensive work by the whole line allowed Russell to miss out two with his pass to find Muir to drive between two front-row forward and sprint in from 40m.

Muir is anointed man of the match, stealing the honour from Spencer at the last.

Bath 68 Saracens 10

02:39 PM GMT

Bath try!

Saracens hold steady ay the scrum but boot the ball straight back to Bath who run the ball through the hands and set Cokanasiga up to make amends within a minute to bomb down the right to score after Barbeary did the hard yakka up the middle. Great pass from Russell to feed the wing.

Bath 61 Saracens 10

Two more points for Russell.

02:36 PM GMT

No try!

The TMO saw a brush of the hand from Cokanasiga immediataly prior to Van Wyk that knocked the ball on.

Saracens 5m scrum.

02:34 PM GMT

TMO check on Bath try

They’re looking for a knock-on in the build-up to Van Wyk diving over after relentless Bath pressure from catching the kick-off.

02:33 PM GMT

Bath try!

Scrappy couple of minutes involving a couple of knockdowns with Lawrence running in after Francois van Wyk blocks Lozowski’s kick and gives Lawrence the chance to run in from 25m if he can gather the ball. Which he does without really breaking stride.

Russell does the business again.

Bath 54 Saracens 10

02:28 PM GMT

69 min: Bath 47 Saracens 10

Another promising Saracens attack hits the deck along with the ball when Mawi knocks on as he glimpsed the flying Underhill in the corner of his eye.

02:25 PM GMT

Saracens try!

The substitute prop Pifeleti, whose entry I missed, goes over from 8m after sloppy work from Will Stuart who missed a routine tackle.

Bath 47 Saracens 10.

02:23 PM GMT

64 min: Bath 47 Saracens 3

Spencer, after a terrific performance, strolls off to a standing ovation to be replaced by Louis Schreuder.

Eroni Mawi and Ivan van Zyl are on for Saracens.

02:21 PM GMT

Bath try!

Now Sam Underhill dives through a tackle to the left of the posts after slick work from Spencer to find the replacement Reid who squirms inside to lose his man and feed Underhill to put this into massacre territory.

Russell nails the kick.

Bath 47 Saracens 3

02:18 PM GMT

61 min: Bath 40 Saracens 3

Intriguing to see the Saracens coaching team holding court in front of us, they’ve seen it all over the years, but even they appear to be struggling to find a way to fix their side’s problems against a rampant Bath outfit, who have just added a sixth score through Muir. Just be given these stats, record Premiership defeats for Saracens



(55) 10-65 at Exeter 14 Oct 23 (50) 10-50 at Wasps 21 Feb 20 (47) 7-54 at Gloucester 4 Jun 22 (45) 21-66 at Bath 3 May 08

02:17 PM GMT

59 min: Bath 40 Saracens 3

Williams fails his HIA and has to stay off field.

Bath replace their entire front ro which is now Annett-Van Wyk-Stuart, Molony is on at second row and Underhill comes into the back row.

02:15 PM GMT

Bath try!

Another dart up the short side after Russell stretched the Saracens defence to breaking point. Russell shouts to tell his team-mate to miss him out as they move the ball to the left and they bypass him to Ojomoh who slickly takes contact and then recycles the ball via Spencer and De Glanville to Muir.

Russell again slots the conversion.

Bath 40 Saracens 3

02:10 PM GMT

54 min: Bath 33 Saracens 3

Itoje is penalised for holding on to the ball on the ground when he was let down by a lack of support while Du Toit was looming over him.

Russell kicks for touch.

Max Ojomoh makes his return after eight months out, coming on for Redpath. He is given a terrific reception.

02:07 PM GMT

52 min: Bath 33 Saracens 3

De Glanville is solid (as a rock as Ashford and Simpson would say) under the high ball and a stable catch sets Redpath off on a thrust up the left.

Rob Webber is interviewed and speaks of the disruption of the cards and injuries. What they are trying to do is get a foothold in the game against ‘a very good Bath side’.

02:04 PM GMT

50 min: Bath 33 Saracens 3

Williams has to go off and Sam Spink replaces him.

02:03 PM GMT

49 min: Bath 33 Saracens 3

Williams is injured by a big hit from Dunn after Segun’s vital try-saving tackle on Muir when he clung on to his left leg for dear life. No foul play but the clock goes off for treatment.

IT’S ONE OF THOSE DAYS Everyone has them, the proverbial ‘bad day at the office’ - but this is turning into a disaster for Saracens, who’ve just conceded a fifth try to Bath’s Joe Cokanasiga and now seen Liam Williams limp out of the action.

02:01 PM GMT

Bath try!

Saracens launch a fluid attack off their 22 with a couple of chip kicks bit go the well once too often and Bath counter. A couple of phases later Simpson’s box kick aiming for touch is short, Muir catches it and they move the ball rapidly across the park with a lovely Lawrence one-handed pass to Cokanasiga setting the right wing up for a 25m sprint to the line.

Russell misses his first kick at the sticks of the afternoon.

Bath 33 Saracens 3

01:57 PM GMT

44 min: Bath 28 Saracens 3

Bath comfortably win the scrum and Dunn’s run finds Michelow offside. Bath penalty 10m out. Du Toit tries to bludgeon his way through and this time Itoje is penalised.

Now Barbeary pumps his legs and gets to the line but is held up, Itoje’s arm seemingly under the ball.

01:55 PM GMT

41 min: Bath 28 Saracens 3

No respite after half-time: Earl drops the kick-off and knocks on, giving up a Bath scrum on 22.

01:42 PM GMT

Half-time verdict

We’ve seen it all here at the Rec in this first half, a red card for Toby Knight, a yellow for Liam Williams, plus Bath’s awesome attack ruthlessly punishing their rivals with some knockout blows. Can Sarries pull themselves off the canvas in the second half to pull off a shock victory?

01:41 PM GMT

Half-time: Bath 28 Saracens 3

Bath were efficient with a couple of episodes of scintillating play, resourceful in their power and speed but that was the nightmare after Christmas from Saracens – a yellow card, a red card, two injuries, a neutered scrum and holes all across their defensive lines.

01:37 PM GMT

Bath try!

Bath scrum on the Saracens 10m line. Spencer exploits the unbalanced scrum after Knight’s red card to feint to the openside before peeling down the blindside and feeding Muir to stretch his legs and hare down the line to score. Bath simply monstered Saracens in that scrum.

Russell nails the conversion from the left touchline.

Bath 28 Saracens 3

Bath are running Sarries ragged here, the hosts extending their lead right on the stroke of half time as Spencer releases Muir to claim the bonus point score. Is it too early to call game, set and match?

01:33 PM GMT

35 min: Bath 21 Saracens 3

Russell kick for the corner after stealing a couple of yards at a penalty. From the lineout, Dunn is bustled out for a Saracens lineout. Much of the discussion on TNT Sports centres on Brian O’Driscoll’s lack of experience of pigs in blankets, saying they are not an ‘Irish thing’. Pork wrapped in pork? What could be a more Irish dish?

01:29 PM GMT

32 min: Bath 21 Saracens 3

Fantastic tackle by Williams on De Glanville on halfway as Bath look to work the ball over to the left from a lineout on the other side. De Glanville is winded and takes half a minute to regain his feet. But he’s OK.

01:25 PM GMT

30 min: Bath 21 Saracens 3

From the lineout, Saracens draw Bath across to the short side then recycle quickly to the left, opening a path to the line for Williams with Segun outside him but he delays the pass and no longer has the gas to dart through on his own. De Glanville and Cokanasiga tag him. Saracens support the full-back and work the ball to George 5m out but he cannot bully his way through so Burke looks for the kick to the right with Hall wide open but he makes a complete Horlicks of the kick-pass, whacking it beyond the goal-line and out of bounds.

01:21 PM GMT

28 min: Bath 21 Saracens 3

Bath lineout on their own 10m line. Barbeary takes a massive hit from Earl and Itoje earns tSaracens the penalty with mammoth jackalling strength. Burke kicks for the corner.

01:18 PM GMT

26 min: Bath 21 Saracens 3

Saracens have been unlucky with injury at No 6 and 14 but the rest of their humbling has been self-inflicted.

01:17 PM GMT

Bath try!

Redpath goes over to the right of the posts after Ted Hill drove off the back of the lineout. Russell waited for the gap, they pulled Williams off the line and Redpath steamed between Hartley and the full-back.

Easy conversion for Russell too.

Bath 21 Saracens 3

01:14 PM GMT

22 min: Bath 14 Saracens 3

Saracens are caught offside by Russell’s savvy, holding on to a pass a fraction longer than the opponents anticipated. Russell kicks to touch for a Bathe 5m lineout on the left.

01:12 PM GMT

Penalty goal: Bath 14 Saracens 3

Penalty for Saracens under the posts after Ben Obano slipped his binding and went under at a Bath scrum given for a Sarries’ knock-on.

Burke puts Saracens on the scoreboard.

No festive cheer here at the Rec as Toby Knight sees red for shoulder high hit on Ollie Lawrence, it’s going to be a long afternoon now for the Londoners.

01:09 PM GMT

Try!

Bath 12 Saracens 0

Big drive up the middle started by Obano, carried on by Ted Hill who makes the hard yards and Du Toit finishes the move off with great power. Lozowski was barged out of the way with brutal force in the build-up.

Conversion under the posts is slotted by Russell.

Bath 14 Saracens 0

Picking the lock 🔓



Finn Russell put it on a plate for Cam Redpath to dot down 🫡



01:06 PM GMT

Red card for Knight

Toby Knight is off for an early bath in, ahem, Bath. Too forceful at full speed and Lawrence didn’t dip significantly to mitigate it.

They are down to 13 for a few seconds more.

01:04 PM GMT

14 min: Bath 7 Saracens 0

Trouble here for Toby Knight for a high tackle on Ollie Lawrence, smacking him full in the head with his right shoulder as Lawrence dips.

01:03 PM GMT

12 min: Bath 7 Saracens 0

Poor crossfield kick from Russell, rushed and under pressure, yields the ball to Burke who earns the away side a line-out that Ewels snatches from George’s throw, having seeminmgly read Itoje’s trigger movement and beaten him to the punch.

01:00 PM GMT

10 min: Bath 7 Saracens 0

Front peel from Earl to Simpson and a charge down the blindside into the corner, ruined by Simpson’s return to Earl when he was tackled heavily by Muir.

12:59 PM GMT

TMO check for Saracens try!

Forward pass from Simpson to Earl 2m out.

No try!

Simpson passes the ball forward to Earl - David Davies/PA Wire

12:58 PM GMT

9 min: Bath 7 Saracens 0

First mistake from Bath after a Hartley piles up the middle and Redpath is hauled off his feet and Russell is caught offside!

12:56 PM GMT

7 min: Bath 7 Saracens 0

Brutal start for Saracens: Tobias Elliott has dislocated a finger under pressure from Bath and he has to be replaced by Angus Hall. Michelow is penalised for putting a knee down when trying to jackal ferociously above Will Muir.

12:53 PM GMT

6 min: Bath 7 Saracens 0

In a further blow for Sarries, Theo McFarland cannot continue and is replaced by Nathan Michelow.

12:52 PM GMT

5 min Bath 7 Saracens 0

Obano and Pepper combine to push Saracens back and again they are caught offside. Russell exploits the advantage with a crossfield kick looking for Cokanasiga. Williams leaps to slap the ball out into touch, denying a try-scoring opportunity.

Williams is sin-binned and Bath area awarded a penalty try!

12:50 PM GMT

3 min Bath 0 Saracens 0

Saracens are penalised at the scrum to the tune of a free-kick. Bath bulldoze forward and catch Saracens offside and boot the ball out for a line-out high in the left corner.

12:48 PM GMT

1 min Bath 0 Saracens 0

Saracens kick off and Bath settle by marshalling on the left and using Barbeary’s box kick to charge forward. Eliott’s mistake, tapping back the high ball to no one, not checking, earns Bath a 5m scrum as Saracens scramble in defence.

12:47 PM GMT

Finn Russell and Jamie George exchange some good hearted words

Lip-reading Jamie George, David Flatman thinks George was telling him he only learnt he was playing 48 hours ago and may have had a big Christmas inadvertently. ‘But he’ll run it off.’

12:44 PM GMT

Out come the teams

Saracens are in the away colours chosen by their fans – silver, white and red – Bath in the trad blue, black and white. First ‘rugby mad city’ klaxon of the day.

12:32 PM GMT

A brief word from Johann van Graan

Big kicking battle, big set-piece battle, full festive house at the Rec. This is one-off game. Saracens are one of the best teams and we are going to focus on ourselves. Last night showed how competitive this league is. Anyone can beat anybody on their day. We don’t look at the permutations, we want to run our own race. We look forward to a great game of rugby played in the right spirit.

12:29 PM GMT

Mark McCall speaks to TNT Sports

The games we’ve done well we’ve had a great team energy and that’s driven all our actions and we’re looking for that energy today. Against Newcastle we didn’t show the spirit, we were miles off the spirit off this new team. The big fixtures are coming thick and fast and we’ve freshened up a little bit... it’s all part of the bigger picture. Some teams have chosen to freshen up in Europe but we don’t want to freshen up in Europe, we want to give that a proper go.

12:20 PM GMT

A quick word from Alfie Barbeary

A surprisingly quiet Christmas compared with last year. We came off the pitch with a lot of regret the last time we played them. We’ve been thinking a lot about them this week, over Christmas, and we want to put that right today.

11:57 AM GMT

Team news

Bath 1 Beno Obano, 2 Tom Dunn, 3 Thomas du Toit, 4 Quinn Roux, 5 Charlie Ewels, 6 Ted Hill, 7 Guy Pepper, 8 Alfie Barbeary, 9 Ben Spencer (c), 10 Finn Russell, 11 Will Muir, 12 Cameron Redpath, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Joe Cokanasiga, 15 Tom de Glanville.

Replacements 16 Niall Annett, 17 Francois van Wyk, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ross Molony, 20 Sam Underhill, 21, Louis Schreuder, 22 Max Ojomoh, 23 Miles Reid.

Saracens 1 Phil Brantingham, 2 Jamie George, 3 Fraser Balmain, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Nick Isiekwe, 6 Theo McFarland, 7 Toby Knight, 8 Ben Earl, 9 Gareth Simpson, 10 Fergus Burke, 11 Rotimi Segun, 12 Olly Hartley, 13 Alex Lozowski, 14 Tobias Elliott, 15 Liam Williams.

Replacements 16 Kapeli Pifeleti, 17 Eroni Mawi, 18 Alec Clarey, 19 Harry Wilson, 20 Nathan Michelow, 21, Ivan van Zyl, 22 Sam Spink, 23 Angus Hall.

Referee Karl Dickson; assistant referees Harry Walbaum and Jamie Leahy; TMO Peter Allan.

11:56 AM GMT

Preview: Changes aplenty

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the festive Premiership fixture between Bath and Saracens from the Rec. Bath, who top the table after eight of 18 fixtures, having won five in succession (since their sole defeat) by Bristol culminating in the victory over Newcastle at Kingston Park last Saturday, make three changes to the pack. Johann van Graan promotes Beno Obano and Thomas du Toit to start in the front row while Ted Hill, who also contributed from the bench last time out, starts at blindside.

Saracens, who beat Saints 39-24 on Sunday after back-to-back defeats by Newcastle and Leicester, make seven changes having had a day’s less rest. For the trip to the Recreation Ground, Mark McCall also makes two front-row changes, bringing in Phil Brantingham and Jamie George, who both came off the bench last week, Nick Isiekwe returns in the second row and Toby Knight is at at openside to allow Ben Earl to move across to No 8 in place of the injured Tom Willis. In the backs Gareth Simpson starts at scrum-half in preference to Ivan van Zyl, Olly Hartley and Alex Lozowski link up in the centre for the first time this season and Rotimi Segun comes in on the left wing.

“We are in the middle of a demanding nine-game block and have been delighted with the attitude of the entire playing group over the last five weeks,” said Mark McCall explaining the high number of changes. “Having some rotation in the squad allows for some important rest for a number of players and crucially opportunities for others who have earned it and will relish the chance to play at the Rec on Saturday.”