Saracens’ rising star Sharifa Kasolo scouted at county level – by opposition coach

Sharifa Kasolo may be a late starter but she has taken Premiership Women's Rugby by storm - Matt Impey/Shutterstock

As whirlwind rises go, Sharifa Kasolo’s rugby journey is definitely up there. The combative back row has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Saracens and last month starred in the London club’s maiden Allianz Cup victory over Bristol.

The former netballer was named Saracens Players’ Player of the Season in her debut year at the club and has singled herself out as one of the league’s most successful talent transfers.

Premiership Women’s Rugby, the English top flight, continues to be lauded as the best domestic league in the world – it has been widely credited for the Red Roses’ continued dominance – with clubs’ centres of excellence providing rich supply-lines of players.

Kasolo’s story, though, highlights the role of alternative player pathways in nurturing undiscovered talent in the women’s game, having picked up a rugby ball while a student at Loughborough University.

Last week, the 26-year-old was honoured at the Rugby Black List Awards at Twickenham, where she scooped the women’s “Rising Star” award in recognition of her electrifying PWR performances this season, where Saracens sit second.

Growing up in Greenwich, club rugby was never on Kasolo’s radar but her relatively short time in the sport has made her realise what easy gains can be made to increase diversity from a participation standpoint.

‘So many children of colour don’t have access to rugby’

“Having access to rugby boots sounds so simple and easy, but that is literally the reason why so many children of colour don’t have access to rugby,” she says. “I’d like to figure out how one day I can contribute to that conversation and help make rugby more accessible for people. It’s one of the reasons why I started rugby so late. Where I lived there was just no club I could go to – my parents couldn’t drive me to training. That personal experience motivates me.”

Kasolo is not someone who struggles with self-motivation. An unfortunate ankle break in one of her first matches for Loughborough only made her more determined to succeed in rugby.

Story continues

After recovering from her freak injury – sustained in a tackle as she stretched for the try-line – she would play twice a week, for Loughborough in the British Universities and Colleges Sport league and for Blackheath RFC in the Women’s Championship. “Maybe that’s why I improved so quickly because I was playing so much,” says Kasolo. “The travelling was exhausting but I’m glad I did it.”

𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗜𝗡 🎬



From a Freshers' Fair at @LboroSport to being scouted for @SaracensWomen by @MC_kennaS, 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 is Sharifa Kasolo's rugby story...#Premier15s pic.twitter.com/TJgm1lxMwn — Premiership Women's Rugby (@ThePWR) June 1, 2023

She made an instant impact at the Championship club and was called into the county system to represent Kent, where her rugby journey veered in a whole new direction.

During a game against Buckinghamshire, she made a lasting impression on Sarah McKenna, the Saracens and former Red Roses full-back. McKenna was on the sidelines coaching Buckinghamshire, but she took on the role of a scout after watching Kasolo, a physical and combative back row who was by far the best player on the pitch.

‘After winning the cup I’m all tunnel vision’

Within weeks, Saracens head coach Alex Austerberry asked her if she wanted to train with the three-time Premier 15s (now PWR) champions. Kasolo jumped at the opportunity and now finds herself learning from the world’s best back rows, including England captain Marlie Packer, Canada captain Sophie de Goede, Wales’ Georgia Evans and Ireland’s Grace Moore.

Rubbing shoulders with the quartet significantly aided her development. “It gives me a mental boost, taking different aspects of their game and adding it to mine,” says Kasolo. “You just have to take it all in, listen and soak everything up.”

Her appetite to learn is a trait that has not been lost on Austerberry. “Sharifa’s a great character and a good bundle of energy,” he says. “She’s very diligent, willing to absorb and learn, and doesn’t take anything for granted so you get an honest shift out of her.”

That self-driven industriousness has already led to two England call-ups for Kasolo over the past eight months, having linked up with the Red Roses to help the squad prepare for their victorious WXV and Six Nations campaigns. “It was a real pinch-me moment,” she says. “It’s unlocked a whole new headspace about what I want to do in rugby.”

Having experienced the buzz of full-time rugby within the England environment she now harbours an ambition to become professional as well as be capped by her country. But with the business end of the PWR season fast approaching – Saracens welcome league leaders Gloucester-Hartpury in a top-of-the-table clash at the end of the month – she is focused on helping the London club get back on their throne.

“My short-term aspiration is to win the Premiership with Saracens,” she says. “We missed out on the title last year, so after winning the cup I’m all tunnel vision. I really want to put myself in the best position to contribute to that.”

In Kasolo, you sense Saracens have a special player on their hands.