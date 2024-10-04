Saracens’ Poppy Cleall: ‘Shorter season is going to put much more pressure on players’ bodies’

Poppy Cleall (left), with her twin sister Bryony, will start the season with Saracens against Trailfinders on Saturday. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

The shortened Premiership Women’s Rugby season will test all nine clubs’ squad depth, says Saracens back row Poppy Cleall ahead of the league start this Saturday.

This season has the same amount of fixtures but in a shortened schedule. Last season the league ran from November to June but the 2024-25 campaign starts in October and will end in March. The shortened schedule, which also includes rest weeks, is in place so internationals can have a rest period between the Women’s Six Nations and the 2025 Rugby World Cup, which is being hosted in England and starts on 22 August.

Cleall, who will play for Saracens against Trailfinders on Saturday, says: “A shortened season puts much more pressure on the players and our bodies. I think 100% it will have an impact. It is about whose squad has the biggest depth, whose physio departments are looking after and managing people’s distances, loads and minutes.

Related: England begin WXV 1 defence with crushing victory over USA

“It’s a bit of a puzzle that people are going to have to juggle more. It will definitely have an impact on some of the results, I’m sure there will be more underdog victories than there have been before and it’ll probably be down to the fact players will be asked to play a bit too much minutes in a month. But that’s [underdog victories] good for the league, no one is complaining about it. No one is moaning about it. This is just another challenge, how can you manage your squad? How can you grow that depth?”



Saracens, who last won the league in the 2021-22 season, have failed to reach the final in the past two campaigns after losing in the semi-finals. Cleall says falling at the second to last hurdle both times has been “disappointing” and while the ultimate goal is always the trophy, Saracens’ main focus is making it back into the final this season.



The first step towards achieving that is their game this weekend against Trailfinders, who are competing with a new head coach after Giselle Mather left abruptly in pre-season because of a reported power struggle with managing director Ben Ward. Barney Maddison has been appointed as the new boss, having been the assistant coach to the team last season. It is their second season in the top-flight, and in the last campaign they finished sixth in the table.

Elsewhere in the league, Harlequins will be aiming for a better finish after ending up in seventh last season. The club, who won the league in 2021, have failed to make the semi-finals in the past two seasons. Quins will open their campaign against Exeter, who have been building their team well in their four years in the top-flight. However, they will want some league silverware after featuring in and losing two of the last three league finals.



Last year’s finalists Bristol Bears have made a great signing over the summer with the Scotland international Emma Orr joining their ranks. Her first appearance in Bristol colours will have to wait however as she is away on Scotland duty this weekend. In the first round Bristol will travel to Loughborough Lightning, who finished just outside the semi-final spots last season in fifth. To round off the fixtures, defending champions Gloucester-Hartpury, who come into the season as back-to-back champions, will play Leicester Tigers. Sale Sharks’ first match will come in round two due to having nine clubs in the league, which means in every round one club will have a bye week.



All teams will be without international players for the first few rounds as they are playing in the WXV. The tournaments are still ongoing in Canada, South Africa and Dubai and will wrap up on 12 October.

Cleall, who is also volunteering as Wasps assistant coach this season, was not selected for the Red Roses squad to play in WXV 1 but has been involved in England camps over the summer, and played against France in a warm-up game in September.

The match was her first game for England in 498 days and her first under new head coach John Mitchell. She did not receive a Rugby Football Union contract when they were awarded back in June and has had to find a new income stream, mainly through her women’s rugby agency. Despite the recent setbacks Cleall is determined to make the England squad for the 2025 Rugby World Cup, which she says will be her last World Cup.



But how would she feel if the September game against France was her last for England? “The whole week, the whole build-up [to the France game], the whole day I was like ‘will this ever happen again?’,” Cleall says. “So to have that moment, that was nice. I think if it was to end there with international [rugby], that’s okay. I’m happy with that. I had quite a big setback, I was the only contracted player not to play under John Mitchell so it was a long time. So to make my way back and get back, that was nice. That isn’t the end goal. To play in that and never play again, that’s not the end goal. I want to carry on playing.”



Cleall has won six grand slam Women’s Six Nations titles, was a part of the England squad who won 30 consecutive matches and has been a part of two Rugby World Cup finals. She wants to add to her glittering international career but is focused on her club rugby as well: “If I am playing well at Sarries and performing at Sarries the rest will come.”