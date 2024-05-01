Billy Vunipola could face RFU charge after assaulting policeman in Majorca

Billy Vunipola is back training with Saracens following his arrest - Getty Images/Sameer Al-Doumy

Billy Vunipola will not face any further disciplinary action from Saracens following his arrest in Majorca but could still be charged with conduct prejudicial to the game by the Rugby Football Union.

Telegraph Sport understands the No 8 has returned to training having arrived back in the UK with the rest of the Saracens squad on Monday, with Vunipola having paid a fine of €240 (£205) after Spanish police closed their investigation.

Vunipola could technically still be charged by the Rugby Football Union under rule 5.12; conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game. Vunipola was previously charged under that rule in April 2019 following his comments on social media during the fallout of the Israel Folau saga.

Telegraph Sport understands that the warning which was placed on Vunipola’s record following that 2019 hearing has now expired given five years have passed, although it was unlikely to be considered anyway given the difference in circumstances.

The RFU did charge former England fly-half Danny Cipriani under rule 5.12 after he was arrested for assault and resisting arrest following a night out in Jersey in 2018. Cipriani was given a suspended £4,000 fine by the RFU, having already paid £2,000 each to his club, Gloucester, and Jersey Magistrates.

A replacement for Saracens in their last two matches – victories against Gloucester and Bath – Vunipola could now feature in the club’s next fixture away at Bristol next weekend, a must-win game with Saracens bidding to make the play-offs and secure a home semi-final.

Vunipola previously said in a statement: “I can confirm I was involved in an unfortunate misunderstanding when I was leaving a club in Mallorca on Sunday, which got out of hand. Contrary to media reports, there was no violence, no fight and I did not threaten anybody at any stage, with bottles or chairs or anything else.

“I was charged with resisting the law and, following an ‘express trial’, I have paid a fine of €240. The Spanish police investigation is now closed, and I am flying back to the UK today. I will obviously cooperate with the Saracens internal process and unreservedly apologise for any inconvenience to all involved.”

The No 8 had previously been teetotal for close to two years in a bid to return to his best form, subsequently going to the Rugby World Cup with England last year.

Vunipola is set to leave Saracens at the end of the season following 11 years at the club, with Montpellier his expected destination in France. Telegraph Sport reported on Tuesday that Vunipola’s arrest is not expected to affect his move to Montpellier, with a source saying: “All is well. No one in France is talking about it.”

That move will bring an end to Vunipola’s international career, given that England players cannot be selected for the national side while based overseas, although he has not been called up by England since last year’s Rugby World Cup having been left out of Steve Borthwick’s squad for the Six Nations. Vunipola has won 75 caps for England.