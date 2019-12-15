Saracens vs Munster: EPCR investigate brawl after ‘horrible’ insult directed at Jamie George

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) have confirmed that they are investigating the incident that led to a second-half melee in the Champions Cup clash between Saracens and Munster,

Saracens were last night considering an official complaint against a Munster doctor after a “horrible” insult directed at hooker Jamie George sparked a brawl.

Tensions flared in the Champions Cup clash at Allianz Park on Saturday after George and Dr Jamie Kearns clashed on the touchline.

And Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall confirmed after his side’s win that George had been the victim of a derogatory comment.

“Clearly this shouldn’t happen, we all know that,” McCall said of the melee that followed. “I don’t think what was said to Jamie was good at all. It started a 30-man brawl.

“Owen Farrell got penalised for running into the melee but from what I saw 29 other people ran into it!

“It was a strange penalty to give and it was instigated by a member of their staff who said something horrible to one of our players.

“Something pretty bad was said at Jamie. He wouldn’t have reacted the way he reacted otherwise. We’ll take our time to decide whether we do anything.”

Kearns is believed to have apologised for the incident after the game.

Defending champions Saracens were jolted into life as tempers flared, coming from behind to record a vital 15-6 win to keep their hopes of defending their crown alive.

Alex Sanderson, forwards and defence coach, had alleged during a live pitchside interview in the immediate aftermath of the incident that Dr Kearns had “said something derogatory to Jamie George about his weight”.

Munster head coach Johann Van Graan declined to comment on Dr Kearns’ involvement.

“I don’t know what happened there,” Van Graan said. “There were a lot of people involved which wasn’t nice to see.

“We will look into that, I won’t speculate on it. So many things happen in a game of rugby. You don’t want to see a fight.”

Tries from Sean Maitland and Mako Vunipola took Saracens to a victory that ensure they can still qualify for the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier rugby competition.

Racing 92, who beat the Ospreys on Friday night, top Pool C on 17 points, with Munster a point clear of Saracens in second place.