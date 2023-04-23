Saracens blessed to have ‘incredible’ Owen Farrell, says Mark McCall

Owen Farrell once again stepped up as Saracens secured top spot in the Premiership (Getty Images)

Mark McCall hailed Owen Farrell’s “incredible” leadership for dragging Saracens to a first-place Premiership finish via a 45-21 turnaround win over London Irish.

Saracens ended Irish’s play-off hopes with a punishing five-try win over the Exiles at StoneX Stadium, hitting back in style after initially trailing 10-0.

England captain Farrell stepped up in vintage style, thundering into tackles while also slotting 20 points off the tee in an accurate kicking display.

And Saracens rugby director McCall paid tribute to the skipper for his latest indomitable showing.

“The team dragged us out of a sticky period, Owen was incredible today, how he played, how he led,” said McCall. “We are blessed with some brilliant senior players.”

Alex Goode’s savvy quick lineout caught Irish cold for the full-back to start and finish a move on the stroke of half-time that turned the game fully in Saracens’ favour. This was merely the evergreen full-back’s latest piece of rugby smarts across yet another superlative campaign.

If McCall was hesitant in heaping on the praise, it was only because of the patchy first 25 minutes where Sarries slipped behind.

“I’m not awfully keen to talk about individuals because I thought today was a real team performance,” said McCall.

“We weren’t very good in the first 25 minutes, lots of basic errors and little mistakes. What I liked about that period was how we dealt with it during it and stayed really calm and composed, very well led by our senior players and we scrapped our way out of it.

“We laid ourselves a foundation for the second-half and we played well after half-time.

“Today was important because we have had a disjointed couple of weeks after the Champions Cup defeat by La Rochelle, giving some players deserved time off and then picking a younger side at Northampton.”

Matt Rogerson’s try had Irish 10-0 to the good after 15 minutes, and the visitors held the lead until the stroke of half-time.Goode’s ingenious quick throw caught the Exiles cold, and Saracens never looked back.

Sean Maitland and Theo Dan claimed scores after half-time, before Eroni Mawi grabbed a late brace. Mike Willemse’s late consolation proved scant boon for a frustrated Irish side, who have driven so close to a play-off campaign.

Irish were bottom of the table in December, and have come within two victories of what would have proved a remarkable play-off run.

“I don’t know much about betting but I imagine the bookies are quite relieved we haven’t made the top four because they might have had a few payouts,” said rugby director Declan Kidney.

“We need to put ourselves in contention more and more, and get used to these big games.

“Credit to Saracens for taking the momentum swings that came their way, their experience shone through towards the end. The tries either side of half-time were costly, I’m more concerned with that than what happened in the final stages.”