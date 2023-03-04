Sarabia loved playing with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar but needed PSG exit

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were a joy to play alongside but Pablo Sarabia nevertheless wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Sarabia swapped hopes of a Ligue 1 title and push for Champions League glory with PSG for a relegation battle in the Premier League with Wolves in January.

The Spain international reunited with Julen Lopetegui, who he had previously worked under in La Roja's under-21s team.

Lopetegui has lifted Wolves off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone, though ahead of Saturday's meeting with Tottenham they have failed to win their last three games.

Sarabia is enjoying life in England, however, despite no longer playing alongside three of the world's best players.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the 30-year-old said: "It was amazing to play with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar.

"It was a very good experience, but for me the most crucial thing is to feel important in the team."

Sarabia also suggested the unity at Wolves is greater than that of PSG, adding: "I prefer to play in another team to feel that unity, to be part of it, to be a member of the team and of a family, rather than just an addition of individuals.

"I was not happy not to play. It's very difficult to play considering the level of PSG players, so I made the decision to come here. In my career I have been through a lot of difficult moments, but now I want to enjoy it.

"I feel that at this moment, I'm in the prime of my career."

Sarabia has scored once in six league appearances for Wolves, with five of those coming as starts.

He started only three Ligue 1 games for PSG this term prior to his January transfer, having spent last season on loan at Sporting CP, where he netted 21 goals.