Sara Soulié, Alistair Brammer Set for Keshet International-Elisa Viihde Sci-fi Thriller ‘Valhalla Project,’ to Be Pitched at MipDrama (EXCLUSIVE)

Keshet International (KI) has picked up global rights to Finnish sci-fi thriller “Valhalla Project” (“Operaatio Valhalla”), produced by L.A. and Helsinki -based Snapper Films for Finnish streaming service Elisa Viihde.

The Elisa Viihde Original six-part series, currently in post-production, will be sneak peeked April 7 at MipDrama in Cannes, MipTV’s buyers and press’ only showcase for premium dramas.

Toplining the international cast of the high-end series, which is filmed in English, Finnish and Russian, are Sara Soulié (“Conflict,” “The Man Who Died”), Alistair Brammer (“Les Misérables,” “Medieval”), Iben Dorner (“Borgen,” “Thin Ice”), Joonas Saartamo (“Summer of Sorrow,” “Silence”) and Pääru Oja (“Vikings: Valhalla”, “Cold Courage”).

The “Valhalla Project” is directed by Snapper Films’s founder and producer Juha Wuolijoki (“King of Los Angeles,” “Lapland Odyssey 4,” “Vinski and the Invisibility Powder”) from a screenplay by award-winning writer Jari Olavi Rantala (“Deadwind”, “The Unknown Soldier”).

The multi-layered story delves into the concept of parallel dimensions, while also exploring themes of humanity, identity, and the limitations of life.

We follow climate researcher Alina Railo (Soulié) as she travels to the Finnish Lapland with an international expedition to seek access to a parallel universe, with the hopes of finding a solution to the climate crisis. The parallel universe was initially investiagted by her father who disappeared in Lapland over 30 years ago.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Elisa and Snapper Films on this standout mystery thriller with sci-fi elements and a haunting father-daughter story at its heart,” said Kelly Wright, KI’s managing director of distribution.

Her colleague Anke Stoll, KI’s SVP of acquisitions and co-productions added: “Having seen a pilot script and a pitch deck, we immediately loved the idea of a mystery drama set between two parallel timelines with a female protagonist at its heart. “Valhalla Project”’s compelling story arc of a daughter searching for her father, while trying to help solve the climate crisis, crosses the border between two neighbouring countries, giving “Valhalla Project”strongformat potential that we’re hoping to tap into ourselves.”

Filmed on location in Helsinki, North Karelia and Lapland in Finland, “The Valhalla Project” will be released later this year on Elisa Viihde in Finland, and will make its official market launch as a completed title at Mipcom 2024 in Cannes.

Ani Korpela, chief content officer at the major Finnish telco group Elisa, underlines that Elisa Viihde has been commissioning original series since 2014, and that many of them have received festival and buyers’ attention worldwide. “Valhalla Project is a one-of-a-kind addition to our slate, and we are happy for the MipDrama nomination,” she said.

After picking up best series at Canneseries 2021 with “Mister 8”, Elisa Viihde will be vying at this year’s Cannes TV festival with the porn industry comedy “Money Shot.” The Finnish streamer will also bring to MipDrama another upcoming premium show: the mystery thriller “Icebreaker” produced by Helsinki filmi.

Keshet International for its part will showcase an additional project at Sunday’s MipDrama event – the Israeli crime drama “Palo Alto,” produced by Artza Productions.

To be offered to global buyers at MipTV, The banner’s spring 2024 slate takes in the Finnish political thriller “Conflict,” the Israeli romantic drama “The Best Worst Thing” and Czech spy thriller “Extractors.”

