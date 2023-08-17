Sara Sharif: NCA supports Surrey Police murder investigation

Sara's body was found at her family home in Woking, Surrey

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has revealed it is working with Surrey Police in their investigation into the murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif.

Sara's body was found at her family home in Woking, Surrey, at about 02:50 BST on 10 August.

Three people known to Sara booked one-way tickets to Pakistan, and flew the day before her body was found, BBC News understands.

The NCA said specialist officers were working on the case.

A post-mortem examination was held on Tuesday afternoon. The cause of death is still to be established and further tests need to be carried out, police said.

A statement from the NCA said: "The NCA is supporting Surrey Police with their investigations into the murder of a 10 year old girl.

"This involves specialist officers from our Joint International Crime Centre and across our international network providing operational support, advice and guidance as required."

No arrests

Surrey Police launched a murder investigation after Sara's body was found alone in the property in Hammond Road, and officers plan to be there for "some weeks".

No arrests have been made, but the three people detectives wish to speak to are believed to have left the country on 9 August.

A travel agent in Woking told the BBC that he was contacted by someone known to Sara, wanting tickets for three adults and five children.

The BBC has spoken to police in Pakistan who have said that no formal approach has been made by the British authorities over the case.

Pakistan and the UK do not have a formal extradition treaty.

Surrey Police said the girl's mother was informed and continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

