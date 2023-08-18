Sara Sharif suffered 'multiple' injuries over 'extended' period of time before death

Sara Sharif was found dead inside a house in Woking last week - Enterprise News and Pictures

A 10-year-old girl who was found dead at her family home died from ‘multiple injuries’ inflicted over a ‘sustained period’ as a police investigation into her murder continues.

Sara Sharif was found at her family home after officers were called from Pakistan by Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, at around 2.50am on August 10.

A post-mortem examination on Tuesday revealed Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive” injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a “sustained and extended” period of time, the force said.

However it did not establish the cause of Sara’s death and further tests are being carried out.

An international search is under way for her father Mr Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool, and Sara’s uncle Faisal Malik, who are wanted for questioning in the investigation.

Police are expected to remain at the property near Woking for 'some weeks' - Tony Kershaw/SWNS

Detective superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police major crime team said it is believed Mr Sharif travelled to Islamabad on August 9, a day before Sara’s death was discovered, with his partner Ms Batool, and his brother Mr Malik.

They travelled with five children aged between one and 13 years old, he added.

Police are working with the Crown Prosecution Service, Interpol, the National Crime Agency and Foreign Office to carry out their investigation and to liaise with Pakistani authorities.

Appeal for public’s help

Although there is no formal extradition treaty between the UK and Pakistan, Mr Chapman said that people have been extradited from the Asian country before.

Mr Chapman said: “Firstly, on behalf of Surrey Police, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences following Sara’s tragic death. Our thoughts are with her mother at this difficult time. We also fully appreciate the impact this devastating incident will have had within the local community.

“While the post-mortem has not provided us with an established cause of death at this time, the fact that we now know that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries over a sustained and extended period has significantly changed the nature of our investigation, and we have widened the timescale of the focus of our enquiry.

Story continues

“As a result, we are trying to piece together a picture of Sara’s lifestyle but we cannot do this without the public’s help.

“That is why we are appealing for anyone who knew Sara, had any form of contact with her, or has any other information about her, no matter how insignificant it might seem, to come forward as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, I would like to reassure you that we are doing everything possible, including working with our partners and international agencies, to ensure that those responsible for Sara’s tragic and untimely death are brought to justice.”

Sara’s mother, Olga Sharif, is being supported by specialist officers and police say the two have not been in contact.

In an interview with the Sun, Ms Sharif described her daughter as “an amazing child” and told the newspaper that her life “will never be the same again”.