Sara Sharif: Adults sought over 10-year-old's death returning to UK

Three adults who police want to speak to over the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif are returning to the UK from Pakistan.

Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik, who were living in Woking, Surrey, with Sara before she died, are due to land later on Wednesday.

Surrey Police said they wanted to speak to the trio after they left the UK following Sara's death last month.

Post-mortem tests found Sara sustained "multiple and extensive injuries".

Sara's father, his wife and his brother are booked on a flight landing at London Gatwick tonight, having changed in Dubai.

They had flown to Dubai on a plane from an airport at Sialkot, near Islamabad, early Wednesday morning.

It has not yet been confirmed that they boarded the flight in Dubai.

The five children who travelled with the three adults to Pakistan remain in a government care facility in the country.

Sara's body was found at her home in Woking on 10 August.

She had been living at the property with her father Mr Sharif, stepmother Ms Batool, uncle Mr Malik and her five siblings aged between one and 13.

An international search was launched via Interpol for the adult trio, with police in Pakistan trying to locate them on behalf of detectives in Surrey.

Mr Sharif and Ms Batool released a video statement last week in which Ms Batool claimed they had gone into hiding in Pakistan over fears police in the country would "torture or kill" them.

They also claimed members of their family had been harassed, and that they were willing to co-operate with the UK authorities.

Mr Sharif did not speak in the video, while Ms Batool read from a notebook. It was their first public comments since Sara's death.

In response, Jhelum police chief Mehmood Bajwa told the BBC the allegations of harassment and torture of family members were false.

He said if the family had any fears from the police they could go to court to seek protection.