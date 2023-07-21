Sara Ramírez Praises 'And Just Like That' Character Che for Having 'A Lot of Integrity' in Romance with Miranda

The 'And Just Like That...' actor also teased whether Che will consider going back to comedy again: "That's the big question mark at the end"

HBO

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the sixth episode of season 2 of Max’s And Just Like That...

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

And Just Like That…'s Miranda and Che may be over for good, but it’s a decision Sara Ramírez believes is for the best.

In the Max show’s newest episode, the fictional couple called it quits following Che’s failed TV pilot and Miranda’s frustration with how they were treating her. Describing Che as a “very truthful” character in an interview with USA Today on Thursday, Ramírez, 47, explained why the nonbinary comedian had “some self-awareness” about the relationship by that point in the second season.

“They're left with a grounded, almost unrecognizable version of themselves that steps forward and says ‘Listen, the wheels are falling off this car. This isn't working,” Ramírez added. “I think it takes a lot of integrity to admit that to someone, whether they agree with you or not. But Miranda also has the awareness to acknowledge that it's not working. So it's sad, but it's relatable. A lot of people go through that.”

Related: Sara Ramírez Says Their 'And Just Like That...' Character Che Diaz 'Is Not Here to Be Liked'

But just because Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Che are no longer together doesn’t mean Che will recede into the background. Ramírez teased there’s much more in store for their character this season, including a self-evaluation of whether they should “even do comedy ever again and rediscover their value as just a regular person who is not performing anything.”

“That’s what I think is really beautiful about that second half of their journey,” they explained. “They go back to a previous job working with a friend where they still have to deal with real-life stuff, but they discover a new connection with someone.”

HBO

Related: Cynthia Nixon Praises 'the Mirandas Out There' as She Glows in Orange at 'And Just Like That...' Premiere

“They’re just trying to find their way back to who they really are. Does that include comedy? Does that include love?” the Grey's Anatomy alum continued. “That's the big question mark at the end.”

During the first season of And Just Like That…, some viewers criticized the character of Che and their standup material, woke commentary and role in breaking up Miranda and her husband Steve (David Eigenberg). But it’s Ramírez’s hope that people will continue to embrace Che’s “humanity.”



Related: Everything to Know About 'And Just Like That...' Season 2

“It’s important we remember that LGBTQIA+ people don't have to be perfect, just like the women don't have to be perfect,” they said. “We get to be imperfect, we get to be unlikable, and you still get to root for our humanity.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of And Just Like That… drop Thursdays on Max.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.