Sara Netanyahu barricaded into hair salon by protesters over judicial reforms

James Rothwell
·2 min read
Israel - Oren Ziv/AP
The Israeli prime minister's wife was rescued from a hair salon by security forces on Wednesday night after protesters blocked the entrance, demanding an end to the government's plan for controversial legal reforms.

Sara Netanyahu was whisked out of the salon after being trapped there for several hours while demonstrators chanted "shame" and "the country is burning and Sara is getting a haircut".

Benjamin Netanyahu later posted a picture of himself on social media consoling his wife, with the caption: "My beloved wife, glad you returned home safely and unharmed. The anarchy must stop - it can cost lives."

Tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in weekly demonstrations this year demanding that Mr Netanyahu abandon his proposals to overhaul the country's legal system.

Critics of the reforms say they will hugely increase the government's influence over the judiciary and neuter the Israeli supreme court, while supporters say the move will strip the courts of a Left-wing bias.

Benjamin Netanyahu - Francois Mori/AP
Polls suggest the reforms are generally unpopular, with a majority of Israelis preferring a compromise on them, as has been suggested by the country's president, Isaac Herzog.

The reforms have also been criticised by Israeli business leaders, who have raised concerns that they could scare off investment.

During Wednesday's protests, Israelis waved blue-and-white national flags and blocked roads before marching on Tel Aviv and later Jerusalem.

In Tel Aviv, police deployed stun grenades, water cannons and tear gas on protesters. One clip on social media showed an Israeli officer putting his knee on a protester's neck while detaining him.

The protesters were criticised later on Wednesday by Mr Netanyahu, who tweeted: "The right to protest is not the right to anarchy."

