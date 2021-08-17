Sara McMann highlights three late withdrawals from UFC on ESPN 30
The UFC on ESPN 30 lineup took hit after hit after hit Tuesday.
Former women’s bantamweight title challenger Sara McMann announced on Instagram that she was forced to withdraw from her fight with Ketlen Vieira “because of a reinjury.” McMann did not say specifically what she reinjured but expressed disappointment at being forced out.
“The worst part is that I was so healthy and having a really great camp,” McMann wrote. “I know I’ll keep the gains I’ve made, but I was really hoping to get the reward for all of the work I’ve put in the last few months.”
It’s unclear if Vieira will remain on the Aug. 28 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Also on Tuesday, Aliaskhab Khizriev was forced out of his fight with Alessio Di Chirico because of an undisclosed injury, according to MMA Fighting, which added that the UFC is seeking a replacement for Khizriev. Meanwhile, MMA Island reported that Mario Bautista tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his fight with Guido Cannetti. It’s unclear if Cannetti will remain on the card.
With the changes, the updated UFC on ESPN 30 lineup includes:
Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze
Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Ketlen Vieira vs. Opponent TBA
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Makhmud Muradov
Joselyne Edwards vs. Zarah Fairn
Kevin Croom vs. Marcelo Rojo
Guido Cannetti vs. Opponent TBA
Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini
Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart
Tracy Cortez vs. J.J. Aldrich
Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Antonio Neto
Alessio Di Chirico vs. Opponent TBA