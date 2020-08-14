Sara Haines In Talks For A Return To ‘The View’ As Co-Host

Sara Haines, a former co-host of ABC’s The View, could soon be former no more. Sources say that Haines is in talks to return to the daytime talk show, where she’d take the seat left vacant by Abby Huntsman.

Haines was a View co-host from for two seasons – 2016-17 and 2017-18 – but left to join a third hour of ABC News’ Good Morning America with Michael Strahan. Last year, the hour was re-titled Strahan, Sara and Keke (with Keke Palmer), but the show had been replaced with coverage of the coronavirus pandemic since March, and was recently canceled permanently.

ABC declined to comment on Haines’ View return.

Huntsman, one of The View‘s conservative voices, left the show in January. Haines’ re-arrival leaves the show with only one decidedly Republican voice during election year, at least for now: Meghan McCain, who will be on maternity leave this fall, recently said her absence will be temporary. McCain said she is not permanently leaving the show and endorsed former New York Times writer Bari Weiss as her temporary replacement, but ABC has made no suggestion that it was considering the controversial columnist.

The View, currently on summer break, returns to the air in September, likely with the co-hosts – moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, McCain, Sunny Hostin and, possibly, Haines – appearing remotely as they’ve done since the COVID pandemic hit.

