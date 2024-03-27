Sara Haines Says the ‘Pressure Was So Severe’ to Have Kids After She Got Married at 37: 'Tick Tock!'

"I was so worried that these eggs were scrambled," explained 'The View' host on the ABC News daytime show's 'Behind the Table' podcast

Kyle Bice/Disney via Getty Sara Haines

Sara Haines and husband Max Shifrin didn't waste time starting a family after they wed in 2014, an escalated timeline she said she was driving.

During an appearance on The View's Behind the Table podcast Tuesday, the 46-year-old journalist — who shares daughter Sandra Grace, 5, as well as sons Alec Richard, 7, and Caleb Joseph, 4, with Shifrin — said that she was "very much on the baby train" when she was planning her wedding, so much that she tried to get hitched in just five months.

"I always wanted babies. Sadly, women carry an inner biological clock. I was so worried that these eggs were scrambled ‘cause I was older," Haines told podcast host and The View's executive producer Brian Teta.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Max Shifrin and Sara Haines attend the world premiere of 'Nobody's Fool' on Oct. 28, 2018 in New York, New York.

Shifrin, 40, wasn't necessarily on the same page, Haines recalled.

"Max thought he’d be single for another decade, he’s five years younger than me, so it definitely was not his timeline," she explained. "But I said, ‘If we know we want to be together and we both want kids eventually, I don’t have eventually on my side so let’s go.’"

In fact, the difference of opinion caused strife for the pair at first. "Some of our struggles in early marriage, Max is like, ‘I wonder how much more settled we would have felt if we had a couple of years to just finally just be together,' " Haines recounted. "And I’m like, ‘These are privileges we do not have.’ I was 37 and it was like, ‘Tick tock.’"

She went on to note that while many couples get the "when's the baby?" question from their family after their wedding, it was a little more intense for her.

"I went from 'If I got pregnant it was an after-school special or an April Fool’s joke' to ‘Please have babies!’ ‘But mom, I’m single.’ " said Haines. "So the pressure was so severe that we barely got to get married before my parents were like, ‘Procreate! Procreate!’"

"And by the way, my dad still thinks it was an immaculate conception so don’t tell them," she joked.

Haines often shares glimpses into her life as mom on her Instagram, posting pictures and videos of sweet family moments captured on at home, during holidays and on vacations.

in 2020, she explained to her followers that she feels like her family is complete with three little ones. "I would love 10 more!!!! But 3 is all I can handle while being my best version for each of them ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

She later lamented about "guilt' she feels as a working mom being away from her kids sometimes. "I have my days where I am unstoppable and so on it. And then the next, I feel overwhelmed," she said. "Just doing my best like everyone else."

The View airs weekdays (at 11 a.m. ET) on ABC. New episodes of Behind the Table stream weekdays on all podcast platforms.



