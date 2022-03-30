Sara Gutierrez joins SHL Leadership Team as the Chief Science Officer

The science leader comes with a rich experience in the employment testing industry

LONDON, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ -- SHL, the global leader in people science and technology, continues its commitment to upward mobility, with the appointment of Dr. Sara Gutierrez as its new Chief Science Officer. In this role, Dr. Gutierrez will focus on leading the team of SHL's 300 people scientists involved in deploying deep science and advanced AI to develop industry-best tools for all people answers.

Dr. Gutierrez is a seasoned professional with almost two decades of experience in the employment testing industry. She joined SHL in 2005, where her work has focused on multimedia simulations, computer-adaptive ability tests, and the design and development of assessments for mobile delivery. Most recently, her research has been dedicated to the intersection of testing and technology in organizations, with a focus on understanding and analyzing DEI, bias, and upward mobility, including among women and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) candidates.

"Dr. Gutierrez is an accomplished research scientist with an impressive wealth of knowledge and industry experience," stated Andrew Bradshaw, SHL CEO. "She has consistently demonstrated her commitment to advancing the design and development of SHL's most innovative assessments that reflect real-world business scenarios. We look forward to her achieving great things in her new role with the company."

Alongside her vast industry experience, Dr. Gutierrez holds a Ph.D. in Assessment & Measurement from James Madison University. She has published many papers within scientific journals, has authored multiple book chapters, and has contributed to several path breaking innovations at SHL.

About SHL
SHL, the global leader in HR technology and psychometric science, transforms businesses by leveraging the power of people, science, and technology.

Our unrivalled workforce data and highly validated talent solutions provide organizations with the workforce and scale to optimally leverage their people's potential that maximize business outcomes.

We equip recruiters and leaders with people insights at an organization, team, and individual level, accelerating growth, decision making, talent mobility, and inspiring an inclusive culture. To build a future where businesses thrive because their people thrive.

With 45 years of talent expertise, we are the trusted technology partner to more than 10,000 companies worldwide, across more than 150 countries, including 50% of the Fortune Global 500 and 80% of the FTSE 100. For more information, visit shl.com

