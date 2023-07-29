Sara Davies interview: 'Strictly taught me not to hide my tears in the toilet'

Sara Davies joins the judging panel of BBC Two's new series Ultimate Wedding Planner - Kieron McCarron/BBC

Sara Davies has achieved a lot in her 39 years. Her multimillion-pound craft company and an MBE for services to the economy (in 2016) led to prime-time tele­vision as a Dragons’ Den investor, and the inevitable autobiography. Then, light entertainment beckoned: first, Strictly Come Dancing (in which she danced with Aljaž Škorjanec for eight weeks in 2021); now she’s a judge on BBC Two’s high-stakes new show Ultimate ­Wedding Planner, which totters down the aisle from August 8.

“Oh, my husband keeps me real, don’t you worry!” laughs Davies, who is much more warm chatterbox than brusque businesswoman when we meet in a London hotel. “I don’t think I’m the sort of person who’d end up with my head in the clouds, but he keeps my feet firmly on the ground.” To prove the point, she tells me that she and her husband and business partner, Simon, along with their two young boys (aged nine and six), are about to take off around Scotland in a camper van for some of the summer holidays. “We live quite humble lives, and the friends I’ve had for years say I’m just the same as I was 10 years ago, which I’m really proud of. I’ll make sure I never change.”

It was showing the “real” Sara on Strictly, something she found hard to do to begin with, that made viewers warm to her. For that reason, she says, the show changed her life more than being a Dragon has.

“The thing is, I’m a business person,” explains Davies, who grew up in County Durham, where she still lives. “So, on Dragons’ Den, you only see that serious side of me, because in business you put up layers of armour, there’s no space for vulnerability. But as a person, I’m quite outgoing. Then, when I did Strictly, it’s heart-on-the-sleeve, let them into your life. In week one, I was bottom of the leaderboard because I kept the armour up; it’s all I knew how to be. But once people saw the real me, they’d stop me in the street a bit more.”

'All my family love him': Davies dancing with Aljaž Skorjanec on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 - Guy Levy/BBC

The professional dancers, she says, aren’t just teachers, they’re like life coaches. “I’d never cry in front of anybody, not even my own husband – I’d get upset in the toilet. [But now] I was breaking down crying in the middle of training, because it’s such an emotional drain. I think that’s why I formed such a close friendship with Aljaž. All my family love him, too. He and his wife, Janette [Manrara], have been on holiday twice with us, my sons call them uncle and auntie, and my dad said it’s like having a third son-in-law. We’re all so excited about their baby.”

Davies’s popularity after Strictly has meant that she’s been inundated with TV offers, and it was the combination of her skill-sets that made her a good match for Ultimate Wedding Planner. Alongside First Dates’s Fred Sirieix and industry expert Raj Som­aiya, she judges and mentors eight fledgling planners as they work together, Apprentice-style, to prove themselves as Britain’s next best wedding expert, designing dream ceremonies for six couples. They have just three days and £10,000 to pimp up the bare bones of each ceremony, which range from Sammy and Lewis’s plane-themed “floral wonderland” to Sam and Bain’s farm festival complete with pygmy goat ring-bearer.

With such ambitious briefs – how do you make a 17,000 sq ft aircraft hangar with a Concorde in it look intimate for 60 guests, for example? – the tears and tantrums between the planners (whose former jobs range from aerialist to financial analyst) come thick and fast as they grapple with peeing horses, disastrous drapes and the Truth Booth. Such car-crash TV sounds like a gift for any judge, but Davies is fussy about what she says yes to, as doing any television work takes her away from her day job.

“I really felt pressure – I’ve never done anything like this,” she admits. “Dragons’ Den is like a business meeting with fly-on-the-wall cameras, so I’m not thinking about how I need to be for the camera. I’ve done presenting on Morning Live, but that’s all autocue. The producer who recruited me on Dragons rang me up and said, ‘I need somebody for Ultimate Wedding Planner who can judge all the crafts, but has an eye on the business and budget; it’s written for you.’ I was like, I can’t say no to her. But it was really difficult thinking, how do I be the best judge I can be and mentor the contestants in the way they expect? I was always asking for feedback and how I could be better.”

On Dragons' Den: Davies founded her £30 million craft supplies company while a student at the University of York - BBC

As she still runs her £30 million craft supp­lies company, Crafter’s Com­pan­ion, which she founded while studying at the University of York, every day she takes off to do television is essentially a “day off work to do fun stuff for me”. “So it’s nice because I pick and choose. The show has a brilliant dynamic between the three of us, too, we got on fantastically well.”

Davies also enjoyed dressing up every episode and going to each wedding with Sirieix, (before deciding which of the planners to dump each week). “Who doesn’t love a wedding?” smiles Davies, who is known for her colourful dresses and immaculate presentation. “And I get to go to people’s weddings and am allowed to be critical. I wore a wonderful outfit every wedding and I got to dance with Fred at the end of the night. He did the Christmas Strictly special the year I was on the show, so I was like, ‘I know you only learnt one dance, Fred, so we’ll do your dance. I can turn my hand to many different dances!’ By the time the guests had had a few glasses of champagne, they were dancing with us, too!”

As Davies’s focus is on judging Ultimate Wedding Planner’s craft-based touches, she witnessed some impressive creations – including a storyboard runner and a sunflower-festooned marquee. “It’s not the perfection I’m after – you don’t have the time – but it’s got to be aspirational. That’s why I love crafting, because to make something for someone, you put your time and love into it, which is so much more meaningful than just buying a thing.

It won’t come as a surprise that Davies’s own wedding, 16 years ago, had that personal touch, despite a tight budget. Childhood sweethearts, Simon and Sara met when they were teenagers, he the star player at their local Teesside cricket club. They’ve now been together for 24 years. Simon prefers a life out of the limelight, and, Sara says, he likes to be “the man in the background that nobody ever knows about but makes everything happen”.

Regarding their wedding, she says: “We didn’t have much money at the time. I just wanted it to be the best party, so I blew our budget on things like bumper cars and a cas­ino. I scrimped on things like wedding favours; we bought Millie’s Cook­ies and piped names on them. We did some things on the cheap so we could spend big amounts of money on the things that mattered. For years after, when we’d go to other people’s weddings, it would get to the point when everybody was a bit drunk and they’d all say, ‘It’s good, but not up to your wedding, Sara!’ I love that.”

That competitiveness is ever present on Dragons’ Den. As the youngest person to become a Dragon until 30-year-old social-media guru Steven Bartlett joined the panel, she’s become an inspiration to young women, helping those in the north-east get back into the job market through organisations such as Smart Works. “It’s a fantastically privil­eged position to be in,” she says. “I look at when I was starting out in business, there were very few female role models. I tell [fellow Dragon] Deborah Meaden this all the time, she was one of the few women in business in a high-profile role in the country. As a young entre­preneur, it was men in business I used to look up to, which is great. But there are certain traits women have that you don’t see as much in men, like vulnerability. It’s so critical that we lean into the more feminine characteristics.

“Also, I feel a real pressure to share how I juggle my life. If you look at me on Instagram, you might think I have my cake and eat it. But that’s because our parents help out all the time, or I travel through the night to get home to the kids. I think it’s really important to show people the reality of my life, so they realise I’m not superhuman. I have the most incredible army of people that make our life possible, and I’m just juggling life in the same way other working mums are”.

So, with all she’s achieved before the age of 40, what does Davies hope to achieve before she’s 50?

“What sets me in good stead is striving to be the best at what I’m doing – the most relevant business in the craft industry, or the highest-performing craft seller on TV, or a judge that the BBC thinks does a really good job. I’d also like another series of Ultimate Wedding Planner. You go on such a rollercoaster with it, all the emotions – the only show that comes close to that is Strictly. I just hope that the rest of the country love it as much as we do.”

Ultimate Wedding Planner starts on BBC Two on 8 August

