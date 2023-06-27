Sara Bareilles Says She Will 'Absolutely Not' Play Her Own Songs at Her Wedding: 'I Don't Need to Hear Mine!' (Exclusive)

Bareilles announced her engagement to Joe Tippett on Jan. 1 in an Instagram post that read, "Yes to marrying this man"

Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty Joe Tippett and fiancée Sara Bareilles at the 2023 Tony Awards

Sara Bareilles wrote a "Love Song" — but she definitely won't be playing it at her wedding.

The singer and actress, who got engaged in January, reveals to PEOPLE that despite having many songs about love to her name, she isn’t planning to play a single one at her upcoming wedding to actor Joe Tippett.

“No! Absolutely not,” Bareilles, 43, tells PEOPLE with a laugh. “I mostly hear my songs in Bed Bath & Beyond. So I'm going to do somebody else's songs. I don't need to hear mine!”

The Waitress star also says that she and her fiancé are trying to focus on the more important details of their big day after a long process of trying to find the perfect engagement ring.

“We were kind of getting sidetracked, we started looking for a ring and then it had to be 'the ring' and we were like, 'The ring is starting to feel more important than the moment,' " Bareilles tells PEOPLE. “And we were like, 'F-- it, let's just get a little something.'”

That little something was a simple gold band in the shape of a leaf, which Bareilles says she “loves,” adding, “It's sweet.”

Bareilles notes that it can be really easy to get sidetracked or hung up on every little detail when it comes to the wedding planning process.

Jason Mendez/Getty Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles at a Waitress event in June 2023

“I think it's like most things, it's really easy to get tricked into caring about the wrong things,” she says. “We keep coming back to 'Why are we doing this?' And it's like, 'Oh, because I love you.' ”

However, she says that her own planning is on hold for now because “there's just too much going on.”

“We just moved into a new place in Brooklyn and the Tonys were [recently] — we've got plenty on the plate,” she explains, noting that she and Tippett aren’t in “any rush.”

Bareilles revealed in an Instagram post on Jan. 1 that Tippett, 40, had proposed to her.

"Yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES," Bareilles wrote alongside a photograph of herself looking adoringly at Tippett.

"@joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love," she continued. "And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding."



Added Bareilles: "What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you. ❤️."



The Grammy winner and Tippett met while working together on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film Waitress — for which Bareilles wrote the score — during its out-of-town tryout at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in August 2015.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett at the 2018 Tony Awards

Two years later, the pair made their first public appearances at the opening night for The New Group's play All the Fine Boys, PEOPLE and EW's Upfronts Party and the 2017 Tony Awards. The pair have gushed about each other ever since.

Bareilles and Tippett celebrated their three-year anniversary in September 2019, and the "Love Song" musician posted about the occasion via a gallery of sweet shots of the couple shared to the Girls5eva star's Instagram. "Three years," she wrote in the caption to the photos, joking, "Feels like three hundred!"

"Can't wait for it to be forever," Bareilles added.



