Sara Ali Khan Gives Travel Goals as She Explores Ladakh, See Pics

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself from Ladakh. In the first picture, the actress is seen posing near a river. In the second one, she is looking at the beautiful mountains. In the other pictures, she is seen in the temple. She has also shared two video from the location “☀️ ☕️‍♀️☮️: @mashbymalvikashroff,” the actress wrote alongside the pictures.

Sara is having the time of her life in the picturesque location with her girl gang comprising actress Radhika Madan and singer Jasleen Royal. She has been constantly updating her fans with her travel photos which will make anyone want to pack their packs and set off for the hills.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Anand L Rai’s musical romantic drama Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film was scheduled to release this month, but the second wave of Covid-19 pushed the post-production work. The 26-year-old was last seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan.

