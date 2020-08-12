Sara Ali Khan Gets Dolled Up to Ring In Her 25th Birthday With a Fun Midnight Celebration (View Pics)

Actress Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday on August 12 and celebrations for the same began at midnight itself as she gave us a glimpse of the all fun on her Instagram. Sara dolled up in an amazingly stylish avatar to ring in her 25th birthday. Sara will be spending her birthday in Goa as the actress took off recently to the beachy state accompanied by brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In her previous posts, we have been seeing the duo have a gala time as they have been enjoying pool time and going on bicycle rides together. Sara Ali Khan Birthday: 11 Fabulous Pictures Which Prove She's a True Water Baby!

Sara shared a series of pictures from her midnight birthday celebration on Instagram. In one of the pictures, she was seen sporting a casual tee and a colourful pyjama and later she was seen looking all glam in a striped jumpsuit. The Simmba actress was seen posing with lots of balloons and also shared her pictures on Instagram with the 'Birthday Girl' stickers. Not only did she post pictures of herself from the celebration but also gave us a glimpse of her birthday cakes. Looks like Ibrahim had ordered a special cake with a message that read, "Happy Birthday Aapa Jaan". Sara Ali Khan and Brother Ibrahim Are Making the Most of the Monsoon Season; Both Are Seen Cycling Together.

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Midnight Birthday Celebration Here:

Here's Another Picture of Sara's Birthday Celebration:





Sara Ali Khan's Birthday Cakes:





We bet the celebrations have only just begun and can't wait to see how Sara Ali Khan spends her day. The actress is known to be super active on social media and we are sure she'll let us in on all the fun she will have as she turns 25.