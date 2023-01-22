Saquon Barkley wants to be ‘a Giant for life’ headed into free agency after playoff loss to Eagles

Saquon Barkley will be a free agent this offseason for the first time

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read

Saquon Barkley doesn't want to go anywhere else.

Barkley, speaking after the New York Giants were blown out by the Eagles in their divisional round playoff game on Saturday night, sounded confident he’d be returning next fall despite his impending free agency.

“I can’t envision that being my last time in a Giants uniform,” Barkley said, via the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Barkley had 61 rushing yards on nine carries on Saturday night in the Giants’ 38-7 loss to the Eagles. The 25-year-old had a career-high 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season, his fifth with the franchise after they took him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Barkley is now set to enter free agency this offseason after his initial four-year, $31 million deal with the Giants ends. He has undoubtedly played his way into a substantial new deal after bouncing back from his ACL injury in 2020, too. There are teams in the league that’d be willing to pay him if the Giants won’t.

Barkley said Saturday night he felt like he had something to prove this season, too — which he thinks he did. As for his future, he’s made it clear where he stands.

Whether that feeling is reciprocated, however, will be known soon.

“I wanted to show them the guy they drafted is still here. I hope I did that,” Barkley said, via Garafolo. “Everyone knows I would love to be a Giant for life, but I really can’t give 100% answers. Sometime this week, I’ll have a conversation with my agent Kim and see what’s up.”

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be a free agent this offseason for the first time in his career. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

