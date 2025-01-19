Saquon Barkley specifically slowed down to taunt Jared Verse on electric TD run

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores a touchdown past Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) in the first half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley broke free for a 62-yard touchdown run early in the Philadelphia Eagles playoff showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. That on its own would have been enough of a statement.

But Barkley doubled down when he saw who was in his rear view. The last man on his tail was Rams pass rusher Jared Verse -- the same rookie who'd spent the week leading up to Sunday's game telling the world he "hate[s] Eagles fans. They're so annoying."

So as the end zone neared, Barkley slowed up to quietly (and, importantly, subtly enough as to not draw a taunting penalty) let Verse know he'd messed up.

The slow-down nearly backfired. Verse clocks in at 260 pounds, but he reached a top speed of 21.6 miles per hour on the run, per Next Gen Stats. That's faster than Jonathan Taylor's fastest run in 2024. So when Barkley slowed up, he nearly got himself caught in the process.

Instead, he managed to merely give Verse a taste of greatness before breaking the plane of the goal line for six points and a 13-7 Eagles lead. Verse found redemption, however. He had two of Los Angeles's four sacks in the first half alone against Jalen Hurts.

