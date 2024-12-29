Saquon Barkley becomes 9th running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Put Saquon Barkley into the NFL history books.

The Philadelphia Eagles running back became the ninth running back in NFL history on Sunday to reach 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. He reached the milestone in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.

A 23-yard run to the Dallas 23 put him at 167 yards for the game and 2,003 for the season. It set up an Eagles touchdown to extend Philadelphia's lead to 41-7.

Saquon Barkley is just the 9th player in NFL history to reach 2,000+ rushing yards‼️@saquon | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/3o7SCoMWO0 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 29, 2024

Barkley has posted sensational seasons before. But he never approached the heights of his debut campaign with the Eagles in his six previous NFL seasons with the New York Giants.

Barkley's previous career-high rushing total was 1,312 yards in 2022. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry and 82 rushing yards per game that season. As a rookie in 2018, he averaged five yards per carry and 81.7 yards per game en route to 1,307 yards on the ground.

Barkley also saw his share of struggles while playing behind poor offensive lines on a Giants team that's languished among the league's worst since he's been in the NFL. He twice averaged fewer than four yards per carry (3.7 in 2021 and 3.9 in 2023), leading to speculation that he'd lost the explosiveness that made him one of the NFL's best playmakers early in his career.

But a season playing behind Philadelphia's stout offensive line proved his doubters wrong. The combination has now produced one of the greatest rushing seasons in NFL history. And Barkley remains in sight of the league's single-season rushing record with a week remaining in the regular season.

Eric Dickerson holds that record with 2,105 yards for the Los Angeles Rams in 1984. Dickerson achieved that feat in a 16-game season.