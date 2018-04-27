Saquon Barkley's Agent, Kim Miale, Made History Representing the No. 2 Pick

When the Giants called Saquon Barkley's name with the No. 2 overall pick, it wasn't just a big moment for the Penn State running back. The pick made Barkley's agent, Kim Miale, the first female agent to represent a player drafted that high, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

Miale works for Jay Z's Roc Nation. This is the fourth time in four years that Miale has represented or co-represented a player that was selected as a top-10 pick, according to New York Business Journal.

Last year's No. 4 pick, Leonard Fournette, chosen by the Jaguars, was Miale's client with the highest pick prior to Thursday night. The others are Ronnie Stanley, taken No. 6 by the Ravens in 2016, and Todd Gurley, who the Rams selected as No. 10 in 2015.

Prior to the draft, Miale told New York Business Journal why she though Barkley might be drafted No. 1.

"He is a transformational player who can go in, contribute on day one, whereas with a quarterback there may be some time where they have to develop," Miale said. "I do think he has a real chance at No. 1."