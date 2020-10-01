Saqib Saleem on playing a secret agent in Crackdown, and shooting during pandemic for Comedy Couple

After some hits and some misses, Saqib Saleem's career has taken an interesting turn as he gets to transform from a lover boy to an action hero. He was seen playing a fearsome gangster in ZEE5 Original series Rangbaaz, and now, in his recently released espionage drama Crackdown, peppered with heroism and action, Saleem plays the role of a silent, brooding secret agent.

He portrays the central role of Riyaz Pathan, who believes in eliminating threat at any cost, in this crime thriller with a lot of twists and revelations. "The roles I have done so far have predominantly been happy-go-lucky kind of guys, who have had an element of comedy. But in Crackdown, I play a smooth operating secret agent. It is a commercial pot boiler, it is an entertaining show, and has got a lot of cliffhanger moments. It's something new for me. It made me tackle some other space, in my head at least. It's very fast-paced, and has a lot of action, and yet it also has a very interesting narrative," says Saleem.

"What we have tried to highlight in the show is that there are a lot of unsung heroes who are putting their life at stake so that we can sleep in peace at night. My character always has to be on the go. He is always lurking in the shadows to stop threats towards the nation. I had to be physically fit. I made sure that I look like a mean machine. I also realised that to do a lot of action one needs to be flexible, and when you build the body, it gets stiff, so whether it is yoga, pilates, kickboxing... I did all that, so that I can pull off the role convincingly, and it looked effortless," he adds.

Saleem was training in action for a year and a half. When the show was offered to him he was in the middle of the training. "I asked my director Apoorva Lakhia if he was stalking me (laughs). How does he know that I have been training for action? I have been doing a lot of kickboxing and normal boxing because I believe that as an actor, you have to keep adding things to your skill set, and that helps you play different roles on screen. So training in action has come in handy now that I shot for this show. I really needed to get the physicality of the guy right. There is a lot of kicking, punching, a lot of hand-to-hand combat, a lot of gunfights, and a lot of chase sequences. But what was tougher was getting into the mind space of a secret service agent... what kind of turmoil he goes through, and all the instinctive decisions he has to take. I first got the physicality right, and then went about understanding the guy and being empathetic to what he does. That journey was very interesting for me... to approach a character with a different ideology and to gauge where he's coming from."

"Also, there are certain standards set in our industry by all the leading men, whether it is Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal, Akshay Kumar or Salman Khan. All these guys have set the standard very high. To live up to that... the audience knows where the bar is set. One had to really push themselves to achieve something that people can talk about."

The eight-episode series, now streaming on Voot Select, also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Waluscha De Sousa, and Iqbal Khan, and is directed by Lakhia, the man behind high-octane Bollywood action dramas like Shootout at Lokhandwala and Ek Ajnabee.

For Saleem, first two to three months were difficult during the pandemic as he loves keeping busy. "But after that, there has been a conscious effort to get back to work," says the actor who shot Comedy Couple, a rom-com during the lockdown, which is his next release (premieres on ZEE5 Premium on 21 October). "I just can't sit at home and do nothing. I am a restless person. I shot Comedy Couple, the entire film for over 30 days while taking all the precautionary measures. I am very excited about the film. It is an easy breezy romantic film. Given the times we are in, we need a light film to watch, and I feel it's a film that will do very well on the digital platform. If we had opted for a theatrical release, perhaps it wouldn't have got the optimum number of screens," he says. Both Saleem and his onscreen wife Shweta Basu Prasad play standup comedians in the film, and will be seen drawing inspiration for their scripts from real-life experiences.

