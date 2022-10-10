Saqib Mahmood exclusive: 'Stress fracture misdiagnosis could have ended my career' - GETTY IMAGES

Saqib Mahmood had to cover his face with his cap so nobody could see his tears when he was told he had a stress fracture in his back but as he returns to fitness the overwhelming emotion is one of anger at a misdiagnosis that could have cost him his career.

Mahmood came home from England’s West Indies tour as one shaft of light on an otherwise desperate trip as the Joe Root era came to an ignominious close.

In two Tests on flat pitches, Mahmood performed well – taking six wickets at 22 apiece – and was at the front of the queue for a spot in the team under new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, who had liked what he saw in the Caribbean.

But after a chunky workload in Lancashire’s Championship opener, bowling 45 overs in the match, he felt pain in his back and shoulder.

A scan revealed nothing. “My back came back clear. The specialists said it was the best back they had seen in a 25-year-old. That gave me confidence,” he says.

So Mahmood, thinking nothing was wrong, carried on bowling even though the pain worsened. “Because of confidence in the scan I was like ‘I will be alright, I can get through this’. The Test match was two weeks away. I was in line to get in the squad so I needed to be bowling and fully fit.”

An injection to ease the pain was planned but before the jab was due to happen, the medical team at Lancashire decided to have another look at his back scan.

“A different radiologist from Lancashire spotted it. He saw the fracture straight away. I was distraught. After that there was a lot of anger. People were making decisions about my back and as a bowler it is one of the biggest parts of your body for what you do.

“If I’d had the injection and bowled through it, it could have resulted in the end of my career. There was a lot of anger and sometimes people tell you it is human error but it just does not cut it for you because there is so much riding on it.”

Mahmood received the news at Headingley in early May. He was sitting out the Roses match waiting for the final diagnosis. “I was expecting a call so I went and sat in the dining room away from everyone. I just put my cap over my face so nobody could see how upset I was.

“For 10 to 15 minutes you just need your own space after a call like that. Injuries are part of the game. I’ve had them previously but the longest I’ve ever been injured is six weeks or something, never six months. After my Test debut it was like going from the highest of highs to lowest of lows in the space of six weeks.”

Saqib Mahmood is eyeing a return to cricket in the new year - PA

The back is healed now. Recent scans have come back clear. But throughout the summer Mahmood was a frustrated spectator watching England grow as a Test team in his absence, even old salts like James Anderson and Stuart Broad revelling in the more attacking mindset demanded from the bowlers by Stokes.

As England won six out of seven Tests, Mahmood was on the long road to recovery. For 12 weeks he did nothing, then built up to running, gym sessions and is now moving towards bowling five overs, three times a week.

He says he will be fit for the Pakistan tour that starts in November but England may take a cautious approach and not risk him on lifeless pitches and tough conditions. He has a contract to play in the new UAE T20 league in January, which could be a more realistic return before England’s two-Test tour to New Zealand the build-up to the Ashes.

He says he will come back quicker due to changes in his action, which would give England another bowler capable of touching 90mph for next summer’s Australia series. With Jofra Archer also making good progress – he put footage of himself bowling on social media this week – and Mark Wood back to 97mph, England’s fast bowling suddenly has more depth again.

“I’m trying not to rush. I could be ready for Pakistan. I have one eye on it. But I have to be selected and coming off the back of not playing since May means other guys are ahead of me,” Mahmood says. “I would like to think I will be 100 per cent match fit before that series but it is whether the medical staff think I’m ready for the workload of Test cricket.

“There have been things I wanted to work on for a while, more technical stuff at the moment which should make my action more efficient. I would like to think I will bowl faster as a result of it.”

'Commentating on England games has helped me prepare for return'

Mahmood, articulate and a good reader of the game, worked for the BBC in the summer commentating on matches which helped keep him close to England, and he also did not have far to go for advice on stress fractures. Anderson had one at a similar age and missed a year of cricket.

“I struggled missing the first Test because I’d had a call with Stokesy about roles so I was getting my head around playing and that was taken away from me. As the summer went on I had to watch a lot of cricket, especially the Test team.

“If I hadn’t watched any Test cricket this summer, it would be a massive shock to the system when I come back. I have watched as a fan and commentating on a lot of England white-ball games helped massively. You can keep up with the game without thinking ‘I should be out there’ because your focus is on commentating.

“One thing that helped me early on was when I had my follow-up scan, I came back to pass on the disc to the physio and clear out my locker. Jimmy was at Old Trafford that day and he said he’d had one at a similar age.

“His was probably worse than mine and you see the way he has come back from it and even though my career won’t take the same path, he has gone on to be the highest wicket taker as a seamer of all time. When you are at the start, thinking about a lot of negatives, that gives you hope and confidence that it is something you can come back from.

“Before I got this, it was only me and Stuart Broad in the England setup over the last 10 years who had not had a stress fracture so I have just followed the trend.”

Mahmood feels lucky he did not cause more serious damage and wants to make up for a lost summer. Perhaps in the long run if he comes back quicker and better England may be grateful against Australia for his enforced break.