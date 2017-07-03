Sapong, Pereira, Alberg score in Union's 3-0 win over Revs

Philadelphia Union forward C.J. Sapong (17) gets tangled up with Portland Timbers midfielder Lawrence Olum (13) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Chester, Pa., Saturday, April 8, 2017. The Timbers defeated the Union 3-1. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) -- C.J. Sapong, Ilson Pereira and Roland Alberg scored and the Philadelphia Union beat the New England Revolution 3-0 on Sunday.

Sapong converted from the spot, after Benjamin Angoua was called for a handball in the area, in the fourth minute. Pereira side-netted a first-time half-volley in the opening minutes of the second half. Fabrice Jean-Picault, on the right flank, lofted an entry to a charging Ilsinho who put it away from the right corner of the 6-yard box. Roland Alberg capped the scoring - moments after coming on for Pereira - in the 78th, blasting a right-footer into the top-right corner from well outside the box.

Philadelphia (6-7-4) has won two in a row after losing three straight. Andre Blake had three saves for his second consecutive shutout and his seventh of the season. The 26-year-old had eight career shutouts coming into this season.

New England (5-8-5) has lost three in a row.