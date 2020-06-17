Sapience Therapeutics to Present Data on its Two Lead Programs at 2020 AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II

HARRISON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address difficult to treat oncology indications, announced today that it will present two posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Meeting II taking place on June 22-24, 2020. Sapience will present preclinical data on its ST101 program and data on its β-catenin antagonist program. Both poster presentations will take place in the Intracellular Pathways as Drug Targets session and will be released on June 22nd for viewing.

Details of the two virtual poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: C/EBPβ antagonist peptide, ST101, attenuates oncogenic gene transactivation in cancer cells to drive antitumor activity

Session Title: Intracellular Pathways as Drug Targets

Abstract Number: 6380

Poster Number: 1817

Abstract Title: β-catenin antagonist peptide attenuates oncogenic gene transactivation and promotes antitumor activity in breast cancer models

Session Title: Intracellular Pathways as Drug Targets

Abstract Number: 7148

Poster Number: 1816

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., is a privately held, preclinical biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutics for major unmet medical needs, particularly high mortality cancers. With platform-based discovery of peptide therapeutics that disrupt protein-protein interactions, Sapience's molecules hold potential to target intracellular interactions that are traditionally considered "undruggable targets". Its lead compound, ST101, is a first-in-class molecule with potential applications in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. In 2016, Sapience Therapeutics closed its Series A financing, which was led by Eshelman Ventures and included investments from Celgene Corporation, TaiAn Technologies Corporation and Healthlink Capital. For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit www.sapiencetherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding future events that involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results and future events may differ materially as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, risks related to the application of the net proceeds from the offering to Sapience's product development objectives, our ability to obtain additional funds, and meet applicable regulatory standards and receive required regulatory approvals. These are forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Sapience does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions or otherwise.

Contacts:

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.

Barry Kappel

President and Chief Executive Officer

info@sapiencetherapeutics.com

SOURCE: Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.





