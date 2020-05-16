SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Will Pay A €1.58 Dividend In 4 Days

Readers hoping to buy SAP SE (ETR:SAP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 21st of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of May.

SAP's next dividend payment will be €1.58 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €1.58 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, SAP stock has a trailing yield of around 1.5% on the current share price of €103.74. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. SAP paid out a comfortable 44% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether SAP generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 62% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that SAP's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at SAP, with earnings per share up 5.3% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests SAP has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, SAP has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is SAP worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and SAP paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

So while SAP looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for SAP and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

