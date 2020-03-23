SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we are going to look at SAP SE (ETR:SAP) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for SAP:

0.12 = €5.6b ÷ (€60b - €14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, SAP has an ROCE of 12%.

Is SAP's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that SAP's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 8.7% average in the Software industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from SAP's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how SAP's past growth compares to other companies.

XTRA:SAP Past Revenue and Net Income, March 23rd 2020

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for SAP.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect SAP's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

SAP has total assets of €60b and current liabilities of €14b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 24% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From SAP's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, SAP could be worth a closer look. There might be better investments than SAP out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.

