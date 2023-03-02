SAP CEO saw compensation drop by a fifth in 2022 - report

·1 min read
SAP's 50th anniversary

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The chief executive of SAP, Christian Klein, received about a fifth less compensation in 2022 than in the previous year, according to an annual report released by the software company on Thursday.

Klein received 4.67 million euros ($4.97 million) in fixed income and bonuses, down from 5.87 million euros in 2021, likely putting him in the middle range of DAX chief executives in terms of earnings.

Klein's package fell by 20.4%, according to the executive compensation section of SAP's annual report. This was mainly due to a special bonus of 1.1 million euros that Klein received in 2021.

($1 = 0.9404 euros)

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Paul Carrel)

