8 June 2021
Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Sao Domingos Exploration Confirms Depth and Strike Continuity of Mineralisation
Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to update the market on exploration drilling results from the Toucano Zone at the Sao Domingos project. Sao Domingos lies to the west and along strike of Serabi’s Sao Chico deposit.
Highlights
Drilling on the Toucano Zone has continued to successfully confirm depth and strike continuity of several of the high-grade lodes previously reported on 7 April 2021.
Hole 21-SD-012 is the deepest hole drilled yet under the Toucano pit and it confirmed the broad alteration zone continues a further 50 metres below the previously reported high-grade intercepts from drill hole 21-SD-010 (news release dated 7 April 2021).
Significant results in 21-SD-012 include,
21-SD-012 – 3.25m @ 2.91 g/t Au from 192.75m
21-SD-012 – 3.75m @ 7.95 g/t Au from 208.80m
21-SD-012 – 0.70m @ 6.63 g/t Au from 222.30m
21-SD-012 – 0.80m @ 7.00 g/t Au from 236.30m
Holes 21-SD-013, 014 and 015 were all drilled 250 metres further north, and continued to intersect a broad 40 metre wide alteration zone containing multiple vein lode structures along strike. These holes are all below the Raimundo artisanal pit, 250 metres to the north-east of the Toucano artisanal pit. These holes also intersected additional parallel structures, north and south of the alteration halo.
With the initial phase of drilling at the Toucano Zone complete, the drill rig has been mobilised to assess the Atacadão prospect where historic exploration around significant artisanal activity identified a series of highly prospective targets worthy of follow-up. While the Atacadão Phase One drilling is being undertaken, access and drill pads will be prepared for infill and step-out drilling on the Toucano Zone.
Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, commented:
“It is very pleasing that the drilling at the Toucano Zone continues to demonstrate the potential for the target and in particular the continuity of mineralisation at depth as we seek to realise the opportunity in the district surrounding Sao Chico. The current drilling below the Toucano pit, with intercepts including 3.75m @ 7.95 g/t Au, extends the mineralisation a further 50 metres below the previous high-grade intercept of 7.15m @ 258.24g/t Au.
“Drilling beneath the Raimundo pit confirms the continuity of mineralisation along strike and has also identified parallel mineralised structures that warrant further follow-up.
“With the initial drill programme at the Toucano Zone now complete, the drill rig is being relocated to the Atacadão prospect. This area has seen extensive artisanal activity and generated some high-grade results from both surface sampling by Serabi and drilling by the previous tenement holder. We believe this prospect is a series of parallel mineralised structures and plan to drill a fence of holes across it to provide a greater geological understanding and aid future drill planning.
“Elsewhere within our broader tenement area, we continue to drill close to the Sao Chico and Palito mines and have a fourth rig due to arrive at site later this month.
“We look forward to updating the market as we generate further results.”
TABLE OF RECENT DRILL RESULTS
Hole
Target
East
North
RL
Depth (m)
Dip/Azm
From
To
Apparent Width (m)
Gold Grade
(UTM- WGS84)
(UTM- WGS84)
(°/°UTM)
(Au g/t)
SÃO DOMINGOS DD DRILLING
21-SD-002
Toucano
604167
9290881
222.81
135.25
-42/139
80.50
82.00
1.50
1.69 (1)
incl.
81.00
82.00
1.00
2.28 (1)
21-SD-008
Toucano
603845
9290588
228.37
220.4
-42/131
100.00
100.70
0.70
0.80 (1)
21-SD-010
Toucano
603986
929
234.58
239.93
-50/139
191.00
191.50
0.50
0.58 (1)
9290765
212.60
213.00
0.40
0.61 (1)
222.70
223.35
0.65
1.14 (1)
21-SD-012
Toucano
603950
9290796
235.01
278.31
-49/139
72.70
73.70
1.00
1.56 (1)
192.75
196.00
3.25
2.91 (2)
202.00
202.70
0.70
0.68 (2)
208.80
212.50
3.70
7.95 (2)
incl.
211.75
212.50
0.75
31.03 (2)
214.00
215.50
1.50
0.79 (2)
222.30
223.00
0.70
6.63 (2)
224.90
226.40
1.50
0.81 (2)
230.65
232.50
1.85
1.49 (2)
234.25
234.85
0.60
1.35 (2)
236.30
237.10
0.80
7.00 (2)
21-SD-013
Toucano
604159
9290871
222.80
251.63
-68/138
100.60
101.35
0.75
0.79 (2)
108.90
109.75
0.85
2.57 (2)
139.00
140.00
1.00
0.79(2)
21-SD-014
Toucano
604276
9290756
253.97
220.17
-64/318
95.70
96.30
0.60
0.69 (2)
21-SD-015
Toucano
604101
9290925
217.16
299.59
-50/140
53.50
54.20
0.70
0.78 (2)
63.20
63.65
0.45
0.54 (2)
69.40
69.85
0.45
0.54 (2)
71.40
72.00
0.60
2.11 (2)
(1) assay provided by ALS Laboratories, (2) assay provided by Serabi’s on-site laboratory
REVIEW OF RESULTS
Toucano Zone drill intersections in plan.
The drilling has established a broad 50 metre wide zone of alteration containing multiple high-grade vein-lode structures extending at least over a 400 metre strike and to a depth of at least 200 metre vertical. Additionally, the drilling has intersected narrow vein-lode structures to the north and south of the principal trend. The drill programme along the Toucano Zone at Sao Domingos is now complete although final assay results from several of drill holes are yet to be received.
Toucano Zone drill section 1.
Toucano Zone drill section 2.
Atacadao
Following this initial success on the Toucano Zone, Serabi has mobilised the drilling rig to the Atacadão prospect, 2km to the south of the Toucano Zone. The Atacadão prospect is characterised by the presence of several large artisanal open pits and a series of shafts and adits. Mineralisation relates to quartz vein-lode type structures in a similar orientation to that of the Toucano Zone further north.
Since acquiring the property Serabi geologists have collected rock chip samples along this trend grading up to 204.77g/t Au (news release dated 22 January 2021) and mapped several intersecting structural lineaments in the area. The location and results of the rock chips programme are shown below:
Proposed Drill Traverse across the Atacadão prospect.
In-situ rock chip samples taken by Serabi over the Atacadão prospect are set out in the table below:
ROCK SAMPLE
Target
Sample ID
Gold (g/t)
Atacadão
RKSR000453
2.42
Atacadão
RKSR000455
0.08
Atacadão
RKSR000684
204.77
Atacadão
RKSR000690
1.96
Atacadão
RKSR000876
8.97
Atacadão
RKSR000877
44.68
Atacadão
RKSR000878
5.37
Atacadão
RKSR000880
0.19
Atacadão
RKSR000881
0.30
Atacadão
RKSR000882
10.13
Atacadão
RKSR000883
5.73
Atacadão
RKSR000885
0.32
Atacadão
RKSR000888
0.24
Atacadão
RKSR000889
0.14
Atacadão
RKSR000890
19.98
Atacadão
RKSR000891
3.10
AVERAGE
19.27
Following this mapping and the successful surface rock chip programme, Serabi has commenced a “top-to-tail” drill traverse across the Atacadão trend to provide a baseline geological context to the trend and to facilitate a comprehensive assessment of the potential of this prospect. The drill traverse will comprise approximately 11 drill holes and complete a ~600m section across the trend.
This programme will also go some way to confirming the eleven holes drilled in 2006 on the Atacadão prospect, which covered an 800 metre strike length and was undertaken by the previous operator, Aurora Gold Corporation. This drilling intersected a number of narrow but high-grade veins within a broader structural trend. Although Serabi has not verified nor validated the results reported, drill intersected grades up to 59.97g/t are recorded. The table below is an extract from the Aurora Gold Database recording the 11 holes. Serabi does not have access to the physical core nor pulps for re-assay and therefore cannot validate these results.
Drill intercepts reported by the previous tenement holder, Aurora Gold Corporation, were :
Hole
Target
East
North
RL
Depth (m)
Dip/Azm
From
To
Apparent Width (m)
Gold Grade
(UTM- WGS84)
(UTM- WGS84)
(°/°UTM)
(Au g/t)
ATACADÃO HISTORICAL DD DRILLING
ATA-DD 001
Atacadão
604765
9289256
231
124.55
-45/188
28.53
29.47
0.94
6.81
52.13
55.04
2.91
0.93
68.02
68.99
0.97
8.02
ATA-DD 002
Atacadão
604725
9289244
228
128.50
-45/150
28.45
29.44
0.99
2.31
37.12
39.69
2.57
1.47
ATA-DD 003
Atacadão
604696
9289223
226
62.96
-45/160
59.83
60.15
0.32
12.19
62.80
62.96
0.16
59.97
ATA-DD 003A
Atacadão
604696
9289223
226
122.70
-61/160
85.06
85.88
0.82
4.89
ATA-DD 004
Atacadão
604696
9289223
226
160.30
-60/203
138.25
138.85
0.60
5.72
ATA-DD 007
Atacadão
605080
9289408
312
135.90
-45/160
15.13
17.06
1.93
1.39
ATA-DD 009
Atacadão
604832
9289410
264
147.70
-45/330
17.17
20.97
3.80
0.64
87.27
88.13
0.86
2.78
ATA-DD 010
Atacadão
604852
9289375
285
170.10
-45/330
59.86
60.82
0.96
3.38
ATA-DD 011
Atacadão
604872
9289429
290
150.70
-45/330
121.30
124.00
2.70
0.99
ATA-DD 012
Atacadão
604795
9289385
267
120.00
-45/330
15.00
16.88
1.88
1.76
