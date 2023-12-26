Sanya Richards-Ross Celebrates Her First Christmas as a Mom of Two: 'Most Beautiful Season'

The "RHOA" star welcomed a second baby boy last week

Sanya Richards-Ross/Instagram Sanya Richards Ross and Aaron Ross with their sons

Sanya Richards-Ross is reflecting on all that she's grateful for this past year.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, and husband Aaron Ross spent a very special Christmas together, enjoying their new normal as a family of four with newborn son Asani Legend Archibald Ross and her 6-year-old, Aaron Jermaine Ross II.

"The only Christmas gift the Ross family prayed for," she wrote, officially introducing her son in the Instagram caption.

"This has been the most beautiful season of our family life. A reminder that after every storm, the sun rises again! ☀️🌈 To our beautiful SONshine we’re so excited to be your parents and we can’t wait to see all that you’ll contribute to the world. Thanks for all the love and well wishes 💙🙏🏾"



"Sending our best to you and yours this Holiday Season. Merry Christmas 🎄♥️," she concluded.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Celebrity Babies Born in 2023

Appearing at BravoCon in Las Vegas in October, Richards-Ross raved about her "Christmas baby."

“It's a Christmas baby, so we're all getting this big gift,” she shared.

“Duece is over the moon,” Richards-Ross said. “I think he was waiting on me to get on board because he has been wanting to be a big brother for so long.”



Richards-Ross opened up to PEOPLE about a miscarriage that preceded this pregnancy and also played out on the latest season of the Bravo reality series, calling the experience "very traumatic."



The retired Olympian was lucky enough to get pregnant again about a month later. "At my age, it's considered a geriatric pregnancy, so I was nervous that the window has started to close," she said. "And after the miscarriage, I wasn't ready to go through something like that again — that physical, mental, and emotional pain. But my doctor assured me that everything looks good, and sure enough, it worked."

Story continues

She's now four months pregnant and due on Dec. 25, 2023. "It's going to be the best Christmas gift ever," she laughed. "But I just couldn't be happier and more clear about. I know I can do this. I've done it before. I have the support. I know what to expect. I'm so ready to meet this little one."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.