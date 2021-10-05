Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani's Meenakshi Sundareshwar to release on Netflix India on Diwali

Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Netflix film starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, will release this Diwali on 5 November. It is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

"The film encapsulates the various interlinked aspects of relationships, joint families, the awkwardness in a new marriage, and everything in between. When the challenge of a long-distance relationship is bestowed upon this young couple, the question arises " will distance really make their hearts grow fonder?": reads the synopsis provided by a Netflix India press release.

Directed by Vivek Soni, and co-written by Soni and Aarsh Vora, Meenakshi Sundareshwar is yet another love story from the production house that has churned out romantic blockbusters like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the Dulhania franchise, and Dhadak among others.

It is Dharmatic's fifth collaboration with Netflix India after Guilty, Ajeeb Daastaans (fiction), and The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Searching For Sheela (non-fiction). Another collaboration in the pipeline is Madhuri Dixit's digital debut, Finding Anamika.

